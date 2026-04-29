Finland and Australia looking to join forces on quantum technologies

ADELAIDE, Australia, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A delegation from VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland is at the Quantum Australia Conference to discuss potential areas of collaboration with Australia's national science agency, CSIRO, under VTT's new `Quantum Leap' project. The Quantum Leap project will focus on the practical implementation of quantum computing, including quantum software, error correction and mitigation, and components to make quantum computers more energy efficient, reliable and scalable.

Dr Anu Kärkkäinen, Research Manager at VTT, said that an essential part of the Quantum Leap Project is about building strong networks with global quantum communities.

"Quantum technologies are anticipated to provide unprecedented advances in computing, sensing and communications, with the potential to transform business and society globally. By joining forces with CSIRO, VTT aims to accelerate the development and real-world impact of quantum solutions. Collaboration is key to finding new opportunities," she said.

CSIRO's Dr Anthony Chesman said they were looking forward to continuing discussions with VTT and other Finnish partners through the Quantum Leap Project.

"Through collaborative opportunities, CSIRO seeks to accelerate implementation and adoption and deliver practical quantum advantage outside the lab," he said.

"Working with partners who have complementary infrastructure and expertise helps us learn faster and reduce duplication, which is critical in a fast-moving field like quantum.

"A partnership with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland would provide a practical way to connect people across our ecosystems," Dr Chesman said.

In addition to the discussions in Australia, VTT has also brought several Finnish organisations into the project including Tampere and Jyväskylä Universities and quantum companies: IQM, SemiQon, Neste, Vexlum and Quanscient.

VTT's Quantum Leap project will include research exchanges, joint workshops, white papers, industry-focused dissemination events and scientific publications. These activities are intended to support knowledge transfer, ecosystem development and the identification of new industrial use cases.

VTT's quantum work

VTT provides the project with its manufacturing facilities and processes for quantum components as well as its 50-qubit superconducting quantum computer developed in collaboration by IQM and VTT. The collaboration is ongoing to develop a 150-qubit computer in 2026 and to 300 in 2027. VTT has a key role in the Greater Helsinki ecosystem which was recently evaluated by ECIPE as the best quantum ecosystem in EU and second best in the world.

Australia's national science agency - CSIRO's quantum work

CSIRO brings a strong research translation focus and cross-sector reach, supporting the shift of quantum technologies from lab to real-world impact. It has a long history in quantum sensing, superconducting technologies, and quantum engineering and fabrication. CSIRO teams work across multiple technology readiness levels in areas including quantum sensing, communications and computing, and quantum-enabled applications in biotechnology and energy.

Further information

VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd

Anu Kärkkäinen, Research Manager, [email protected], +358 40 8205883

CSIRO

Anthony Chesman [email protected], +61 3 9545 2187.

Media contact: Emma Malcolm, [email protected], +61 (0) 423 141 251

CONTACT:

Further information on VTT:

Paula Bergqvist, Communications Manager

+358 20 722 5161, [email protected]

www.vttresearch.com

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