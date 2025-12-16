Finland and Lockheed Martin Celebrate Debut of Finland's First F-35A

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a ceremony today at Lockheed Martin's (NYSE: LMT) F-35 production facility, esteemed government and military leaders from the United States and Finland celebrated the rollout of the first F-35A Lightning II for the Finnish Air Force. The event marks a new generation of Finnish air power and strengthens strategic trans-Atlantic relations.

"Finland is a NATO member and committed to act as a dependable defence provider in the northern flank," said Finland's Minister of Defence, Antti Häkkänen. "Finland is investing heavily in national industrial capabilities through industrial participation, we believe that our investment and highly capable defence industry can benefit the F-35 program not just locally but also at a more global level."

"In the Finnish operational environment, survivability, lethality and cooperation are imperative," said Major General Timo Herranen, Commander of the Finnish Air Force. "The F-35 will deliver unmatched capability in all those areas, and it will bring a whole new level of capability for our defence. We are looking forward to the start of F-35 operations next year."

The F-35 unites 20 allied nations that have chosen the aircraft, including 13 in Europe, and is in active service with 16 services worldwide. With its unmatched interoperability, Finland's F-35s will strengthen integration between the different branches of the Finnish Defence Forces and connect assets across domains, increasing situational awareness for Finland and its NATO allies.

"The F-35 continues to demonstrate its ability to deter threats and prevail in combat, and it will give the Finnish Air Force a decisive edge in protecting the nation and bolstering allied partnership in the Nordic region and beyond," said Greg Ulmer, president, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics. "The F-35 program underpins a powerful network of integrated deterrence, advancing allied cooperation, industrial strength and shared security."

Finnish industry is part of a global network of more than 1,900 F-35 suppliers. Lockheed Martin has partnered with more than 30 companies and academic institutions across Finland, transferring cutting-edge technologies and expertise that promote innovation and growth in Finland's aerospace sector.

The first aircraft will be delivered to the Finnish Air Force in early 2026 and will ferry to Ebbing Air Force Base, Arkansas, where F-35A pilot training takes place. Finland's program of record calls for 64 F-35As, which will be the largest F-35 fleet in northern Europe. The first aircraft will arrive in the country next year.

More than 1,270 F-35s are currently operational around the globe, and the fleet has surpassed 1 million flight hours. The combat-proven F-35 operates from 50 bases worldwide, including 10 nations operating on home soil. As adversaries advance and legacy aircraft age, the F-35 is critical to maintaining air dominance for decades to come.

