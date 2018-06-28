Finland Govt. Partners With Essentia.One To Provide a Blockchain Logistic Hub

GENEVE, Switzerland, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentia.One - the decentralized interoperability protocol - has announced its partnership with the Finland Govt. to develop a second pilot. This time Essentia will focus on building blockchain based solutions in the field of smart logistics.

Essentia co-founder Matteo Gianpietro Zago confirmed their move as a progression from their first pilot which began development back in April of this year to tackle unemployment rates and to track production chains.

Essentia One

"The success of our first e-government blockchain project with MTK meant we built a level of mutual trust, and as passionate believers in the underlying value in blockchain, we knew that we could adapt the technology to solve many more issues in different governmental departments."

Finland has now begun ventures to secure its place as one of the leading logistics hubs in the world. Industry representatives are seeking forward thinking solutions to combat the issues facing the ever-expanding administration and data management in logistics and transportation.

Essentia.One has teamed up with the governmental association 'Traffic Lab' to ensure information regarding end-to-end deliveries - such as delivery contents and contact information - are securely and safely accessible to authorized stakeholders.

"We envision the Essentia protocol completely revolutionizing the methods of data management. The proven power, and benefits of Blockchain technology will give Finland's international logistics hub that extra competitive edge," says Matteo speaking from the Amsterdam headquarters.

The pilot is set to be presented to Finland's Ministry of Transport and Communications, Finnish Transport Safety Agency Trafi, the Finnish Transport Agency, the Finnish customs, the Finnish Communications Regulatory Authority and other members of the new Corridor as a Service (CaaS) ecosystem.

To stay up to date, you can follow all the progress and developments on Essentia's Telegram channel.

Contact Email Address

197647@email4pr.com

+39 348 067 9769

Supporting Link

www.essentia.one

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finland-govt-partners-with-essentiaone-to-provide-a-blockchain-logistic-hub-300674365.html

SOURCE Essentia One

Related Links

http://www.essentia.one

