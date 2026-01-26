Finland Hiring Top U.S. Engineers and Researchers to Power its Quantum and AI Ambitions

Initiative offers American professionals advanced career opportunities and growth in quantum, AI and health innovation, working with leading Finnish tech companies

NEW YORK , Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Work in Finland, a program supporting international recruitment for Finnish companies and research organizations, today announced a national initiative to attract hundreds of deep tech engineers and postdoctoral researchers from regions across the globe, with an emphasis on candidates from the U.S. The initiative is part of a Work in Finland campaign designed to connect U.S.-based professionals in quantum computing, deep tech, microelectronics, photonics, artificial intelligence and health technology with leading Finnish research institutions, universities and innovation-driven companies shaping the future of science and technology.

"Finland has built one of the most collaborative and transparent innovation ecosystems," said Minister of Employment Matias Marttinen. "Our companies, universities and public institutions work closely together to solve global challenges. By attracting experienced professionals from the U.S. and other global regions, we are strengthening the foundation for future breakthroughs and collaboration in technology and science."

"Finland is a globally recognized leader in innovation, especially in the area of quantum computing – and we are now inviting top-level talent from the U.S. to explore rewarding engineering and research career opportunities in this and other key strategic tech growth sectors in the country," said Laura Lindeman, senior director of Work in Finland. "In addition to offering America's brightest engineers and researchers great opportunities to advance their careers in Finland, we are giving professionals a unique chance to actively participate on world-class projects in rapidly expanding areas like quantum, AI and health tech."

More than 30 Finnish companies and universities — including VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Aalto University and Tampere University— are participating in this innovative initiative to recruit top international experts for projects advancing quantum computing, AI-driven diagnostics and personalized healthcare.

To make relocation easy, Finland offers one of the fastest residence permit processes for international professionals. Through the country's Fast Track program, specialists can receive a work-based residence permit decision in as little as two weeks, with the average decision time for researchers taking just one month.

Research Opportunities and Strong Work-Life Balance

From quantum computing breakthroughs at VTT to AI-driven health modeling at other leading partner organizations, Finland offers U.S.-based professionals an environment where they can excel in world-class research and still have time for family, leisure and enjoying activities outside of work. A cornerstone of Finland is its reputation for promoting a strong work-life balance. The country is also known for its high-quality educational system and affordable early childhood education, universal healthcare and other employment benefits.

Career opportunities also connect to major EU programs such as the Quantum Flagship and the European Innovation Council's deep tech initiatives, enabling collaboration across European research networks.

Significant Investments in Researcher Recruitment

In addition to the Work in Finland campaign, the country is also investing in a program designed to strengthen Finnish universities' research profiles. The Research Council of Finland (RCF) is offering funding for universities (Profi 9) to improve Finnish universities' ability to recruit international research students to Finland. The 50-million-euro program will fund university recruitment of high-level researchers from outside Finland, in countries such as the U.S., from 2026 – 2030.

"Innovative initiatives such as Work in Finland and Profi 9 are great examples of how we are taking a forward-thinking, comprehensive approach to boosting and enhancing collaboration and leadership in high growth areas like quantum, AI and health tech," said Ms. Lindeman. "We are not only targeting high-level professionals in the U.S. to excel in these critical fields today, but we are also investing to ensure that we are working with the best talent globally. Our goal is to continuously develop and invest in Research, Development and Innovation (RDI). Our long-term commitment to innovation is reflected by our national goal to raise RDI spending to 4% of GDP by 2030. For international candidates, this means more opportunities to join prestigious projects, access world-class research infrastructure and build careers in companies and universities that are at the forefront of global innovation."

How to Apply

Open positions in these sectors are available now at:

workinfinland.com/en/campaigns/top-expert/.

