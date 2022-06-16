Finland Light Vehicle Leasing Market Outlook Report 2022-2027: Financial Leasing, Operational Leasing, and Outright Purchases

DUBLIN, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Finland Light Vehicle Leasing Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study examines the leasing market across the passenger vehicle (PV) and the light commercial vehicle (LCV) segments and provides sales/parc data for the total market and the fleet and the company car (true fleet) segments.



It discusses the company car segment in detail and focuses on the development and the growth potential of the financial leasing, operational leasing, and outright purchase segments. The analysis takes into account historical data, current market conditions, and insights and opinions collected from market participants to provide a 5-year outlook on growth opportunities.

Vehicle leasing presents a solution for several challenges associated with an organization's mobility needs, such as vehicle funding, fleet maintenance, and residual risk.

To retain their focus on core products and services, businesses have to outsource support activities related to mobility, ranging from fleet purchasing to remarketing. Unless an expert team is on the job, each segment in the value chain can present challenges, such as cost spikes, utilization mismatches, irregularities in fleet maintenance, and dips in residual value.

Leasing enables hassle-free on-demand mobility and provides access to fleet after-service facilities, in addition to a host of other benefits. The high demand for these services and facilities has driven the growth and regulation of the leasing ecosystem.

The evolution of an industry begins with transformational trends linked to the macroeconomic factors of a region. The emerging business models that are expected to shape the market and reflect innovations in mobility solutions, such as rentals, car sharing, integrated mobility, and alternative powertrains, have also been covered in this study.

The study provides a 360-degree understanding of the leasing market in Finland. In addition to market data for new registrations and portfolios (PV and LCV), the study provides competitor data for the leading leasing service providers in the country for both the leasing segments (operational and financial) for 2020, the base year.

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of The Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Finland's Light Vehicle Leasing Industry

Light Vehicle Leasing Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Key Findings

Scope of Analysis

Definitions

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Light Vehicle Leasing and Company Car Forecast

Corporate Light Vehicle Leasing Forecast

Private Light Vehicle Leasing Forecast

Percent Company Car Forecast by Powertrain

Percent Company Car Forecast by Sales Channel

Percent Company Car Forecast by Brand Class

Car Rental Forecast

Revenue Share - Company Car Leasing

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Flexible Contracts for Higher Growth

Growth Opportunity 2 - Used Car Leasing for SMEs

Growth Opportunity 3 - Digitalization for Higher Leasing Contract Sales

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xzx0kz

