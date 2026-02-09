Finland's Health Authority Launches '2-4-2' Gambling Risk Limits Ahead of Expected Advertising Boom

THL is cautioning that gambling-related problems are increasing as Finland prepares for its 2027 licensing reform. To promote safer play, the institute has introduced new risk limits and a "2-4-2" self-assessment rule encouraging players to stay within healthy gambling habits.

HELSINKI, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- THL warns problem gambling is rising ahead of 2027 licensing reform; urges Finnish players to adopt new self-assessment framework.

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) has launched new gambling risk limits and a self-assessment test designed to help players manage their gambling. This initiative occurs at a time when Finland prepares to open its market to international operators in July 2027. The new "2-4-2" rule recommends players spend no more than 2% of net income on gambling, play no more than 4 days per month, and avoid regularly playing more than 2 game types.

The announcement comes as THL warns that gambling advertising and customer acquisition will increase significantly under the new licensing system. This will shift emphasis "from harm prevention towards gambling revenue." THL Research Chief Sari Castrén stated: "Gambling involves risks and ultimately the house always wins. 2-4-2 is everyone's credit line for managing their own gambling."

Problem Gambling Already Rising

THL's intervention addresses a worsening trend. Finland's problem gambling rate has risen from 3% to 4.2% of the adult population (approximately 151,000 people), while 13% of gamblers are now classified as "at-risk," up from 10% in 2019. Young adults aged 18-29 face the highest risk at 6.9%.

The 2-4-2 framework is adapted from Canada's internationally recognised Lower-Risk Gambling Guidelines (LRGG), adjusted for the Finnish context following two years of academic research, including quantitative surveys and qualitative focus groups.

Why Safe Casino Selection Matters More Than Ever

With 30-50 international operators expected to enter Finland's €2.4 billion gambling market from July 2027, players will face a dramatically expanded range of choices. THL's self-assessment test (currently available in Finnish, with Swedish and English versions planned for spring 2026) provides one layer of protection. But choosing casinos that offer robust responsible gambling tools is equally critical.

"THL's 2-4-2 rule gives Finnish players a clear personal framework, but the casino you choose determines what tools are available to enforce those limits," says Antti Virtanen from Kasinohai.com.

