Finland's Social Commerce Market Set for Remarkable Growth: Expected to Reach $2.19 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Finland Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The social commerce industry in Finland is on track for substantial expansion, with a projected annual growth rate of 20.4%, reaching a total value of US$1.06 billion in 2023.

The sector is anticipated to exhibit consistent growth, boasting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.5% from 2023 to 2028.

During this period, the Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of social commerce in Finland is predicted to escalate from US$1.06 billion in 2023 to an impressive US$2.19 billion by 2028.

Market Insights:

A forthcoming report presents an exhaustive and data-centric analysis of Finland's social commerce industry, providing insights into market opportunities and associated risks. Featuring over 50 key performance indicators (KPIs) at the national level, the report offers a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, size, forecasts, and market share statistics.

Key Market Segments Explored:

Finland Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Finland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Finland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028

Clothing & Footwear





Beauty and Personal Care





Food & Grocery





Appliances and Electronics





Home Improvement





Travel





Hospitality

Finland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028

B2B





B2C





C2C

Finland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028

Mobile





Desktop

Finland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

Domestic





Cross Border

Finland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

Tier-1 Cities





Tier-2 Cities





Tier-3 Cities

Finland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028

Credit Card





Debit Card





Bank Transfer





Prepaid Card





Digital & Mobile Wallet





Other Digital Payment





Cash

Finland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

Video Commerce





Social Network-Led Commerce





Social Reselling





Group Buying





Product Review Platforms

Finland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2022







By Age





By Income Level





By Gender

Rationale for Investment:

Comprehensive Understanding of Social Commerce Dynamics: Acquire insights into market opportunities and pivotal trends, accompanied by forecasts from 2019 to 2028.

Identification of Emerging Opportunities: Identify potential prospects within diverse sectors by grasping market dynamics within each segment.

Tailoring Targeted Strategies: Create strategies customized for market segments, accounting for key trends, drivers, and industry risks.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9i1vi0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets