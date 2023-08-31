Finland's Social Commerce Market Set for Remarkable Growth: Expected to Reach $2.19 Billion by 2028

31 Aug, 2023, 19:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Finland Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The social commerce industry in Finland is on track for substantial expansion, with a projected annual growth rate of 20.4%, reaching a total value of US$1.06 billion in 2023.
The sector is anticipated to exhibit consistent growth, boasting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.5% from 2023 to 2028.
During this period, the Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of social commerce in Finland is predicted to escalate from US$1.06 billion in 2023 to an impressive US$2.19 billion by 2028.
Market Insights:
A forthcoming report presents an exhaustive and data-centric analysis of Finland's social commerce industry, providing insights into market opportunities and associated risks. Featuring over 50 key performance indicators (KPIs) at the national level, the report offers a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, size, forecasts, and market share statistics.
Key Market Segments Explored:
Finland Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028
Finland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028
Finland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028
- Clothing & Footwear
- Beauty and Personal Care
- Food & Grocery
- Appliances and Electronics
- Home Improvement
- Travel
- Hospitality
Finland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028
- B2B
- B2C
- C2C
Finland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028
- Mobile
- Desktop
Finland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028
- Domestic
- Cross Border
- Tier-1 Cities
- Tier-2 Cities
- Tier-3 Cities
Finland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028
- Credit Card
- Debit Card
- Bank Transfer
- Prepaid Card
- Digital & Mobile Wallet
- Other Digital Payment
- Cash
Finland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms
- Video Commerce
- Social Network-Led Commerce
- Social Reselling
- Group Buying
- Product Review Platforms
Finland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2022
- By Age
- By Income Level
- By Gender
Rationale for Investment:
- Comprehensive Understanding of Social Commerce Dynamics: Acquire insights into market opportunities and pivotal trends, accompanied by forecasts from 2019 to 2028.
- Identification of Emerging Opportunities: Identify potential prospects within diverse sectors by grasping market dynamics within each segment.
- Tailoring Targeted Strategies: Create strategies customized for market segments, accounting for key trends, drivers, and industry risks.
