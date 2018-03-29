FINLAY London Restock Meghan Markle's Favorite Sunglasses

Despite the brand significantly increasing production with their Italian factory, demand has continued to outstep supply and it's only now - 180 days after Meghan first wore the frames - that the sunglasses are back in stock. During this period, the brand sold thousands of pairs of the Percy Light Tortoise frames ($180) on pre-order with orders coming from 50 countries around the world.

Creative Director and Co-Founder, Dane Butler commented "Over the last year or so, Meghan has become a global style icon with every detail of her outfits being scrutinized. We're honored that Meghan has been photographed wearing her FINLAY Percy frames on numerous occasions in the last few months. Meghan has her initials 'MM' engraved on the arm of her FINLAY sunglasses which can be seen in some of the photos, as a result we've seen many customers personalizing their own frames with bespoke engraving ($60) through our website www.finlayandco.com"

Co-Founder David Lochhead commented "Around 75% of all pairs sold online in the last six months were our Percy style, so we're delighted to have this product back in stock online and also available at our recently opened flagship store located in Soho, London. We've had lots of customers coming in store and asking to try the Percy style on. We have seen a sales uplift in the past from celebrities such as Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne wearing FINLAY, however, the impact from Meghan wearing has been on a different scale."

FINLAY Percy Light Tortoise Sunglasses retail for $180.00 and are now available at www.finlayandco.com (free worldwide shipping and free returns) and also available at select Barney's New York locations.

About FINLAY London:

FINLAY is a British eyewear brand born with a rebellious spirit when it comes to designing frames. The collection is inspired by a desire to create frames which celebrate the individuality of our wearers.

Adopting the long-established techniques of eyewear artisans located in the foothills of the Italian Alps, we work with expert craftsmen and women to lovingly create each frame.



In our newly opened concept store in Soho London you will find the full FINLAY collection of frames, alongside a curated edit of our favorite other independent eyewear brands from around the world. Come and discover the collection, book an eye test and find a new pair of spectacles or sunglasses. For more information on the brand, please visit: www.finlayandco.com



For more information, please contact Daniela Maron at daniela@brandlinkcommunications.com or Lorig Stepanian at lorig@brandlinkcommunications.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finlay-london-restock-meghan-markles-favorite-sunglasses-300621466.html

SOURCE FINLAY London

Related Links

http://www.finlayandco.com

