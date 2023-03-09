Finless Foods Challenges You To Rethink Seafood at SXSW 2023 by Serving Its Plant-based Poke-style Tuna for Free

Meet the Finless Foods team and truck at 4th and Red River March 10 - March 12, 2023 for free lunch and dinner service

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Finless Foods , a pioneering company in the alternative seafood space, known for being the first company to produce both cell-cultured and plant-based seafood, is bringing plant-based poke-style tuna to the streets of Austin, Texas by way of a branded food truck during the first weekend of SXSW. The Finless Foods truck will be giving away free plant-based tuna dishes from Friday, March 10 - Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Finless Food truck hitting the streets of Austin, 3/10-3/12/23

Dates: Friday, March 10 – Sunday, March 12

Location: 4th & Red River (all day Friday, all day Saturday, and Sunday evening), Huston Tillotson University (Sunday lunch)

Cost of goods: FREE

Hours of Operation:

Friday, March 10: Lunch from 11 A.M. – 4 P.M., Dinner from 6:00 PM - 10 P.M.

Saturday, March 11: Lunch from 11 A.M. – 4 P.M., Dinner from 6:00 PM - 10 P.M.

Sunday, March 12: Lunch from 11 AM - 2 P.M. (HTU location), Dinner from 6:00 PM - 10 P.M.

With a vision to make positive change through food, the Finless team is looking forward to connecting with SXSW tastemakers from near and far, introducing them to the new category of plant-based seafood. Finless Foods also is excited to showcase its plant-based tuna on the menu in three Austin locations including Komé Sushi Kitchen, Uroko, and Mr. Natural (East Ceasar Chavez St. & South Lamar Blvd) for locals to enjoy long after SXSW closes for the year.

To cap off the first weekend of SXSW, Finless Foods' Chief Strategy Officer, Shannon Cosentino Roush, will be speaking at Food Tank's, All Things Food (official SXSW) event on the campus of Huston Tillotson University. Her panel begins at 10:50 A.M. and is titled, 'What Is The Future of Meat.' The Finless Food truck will be on campus following the panel discussion to provide attendees an opportunity to taste what the future of food looks like at no cost. At 6 P.M., Finless will be featuring its product at the closing reception highlighting blue food dishes, featuring celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern and hosted by Food Tank, Driscoll's, and HT.

To learn more about the company's products, its mission, and what's next for Finless, visit finlessfoods.com . Foodservice operators interested in learning more about the company's offerings can visit the culinary website: www.finlessculinary.com .

About Finless Foods

Finless Foods is committed to creating a future where the ocean thrives. Co-Founders Michael Selden and Brian Wyrwas founded the company to create delicious, healthy, and accessible cell-cultured and plant-based seafood alternatives. Finless Foods offers options for all palates and dietary preferences, providing consumers with a range of responsibly produced food products to diversify their daily habits and pave the way toward a more sustainable future and healthier ocean. Finless Food fans can follow the company on Twitter (@finlessfoods), Instagram (@finlessfoods), Facebook (@Finlessfoods), and LinkedIn (/finlessfoods).

CONTACT: Haley Steinhauser, [email protected]

