Finley's Expands National Pawprint Through E-Commerce Partnership With Target

This announcement comes on the heels of an expanded distribution launch with Chewy.com in June of 2020. With the industry's most trusted manufacturing, distribution, and retail partners behind them, Finley's is more capable than ever before to positively impact individuals with disabilities across the country.

Founded in Minneapolis in 2016 by two former special education teachers on a mission to bring community and opportunity to people with disabilities, Finley's donates 50 percent of net-profits to initiatives that provide skills training, paid work experiences and a path to independence for individuals with disabilities around the country. Through its Ambassador Program and focus on inclusive hiring practices, Finley's aims to be a leader in corporate social responsibility by not just believing people of all abilities can be valuable assets to any organization, but actually making it happen. Finley's Ambassador program gives back to the disability community through employment readiness, health & wellness efforts, transportation, community advocacy and education programs. To date, sales of their dog treats have allowed Finley's to donate more than $70,000 and create more than 7,000 hours of paid employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

"We are thrilled that our partnership with Target.com offers our products to a wider consumer base online," said Kyle Gallus, CEO + Co-Founder of Finley's Barkery. "Our expanded reach allows us to allocate more resources committed to supporting inclusive initiatives for people with disabilities throughout the United States."

Finley's is a premium pet brand making healthy, delicious dog treats that are free of wheat, corn, soy, fillers, and chemical preservatives. Finley's products are all-natural with limited-ingredients to make treating with kindness deliciously easy for people and their pets. Crafted from the world's best superfoods and allergen-friendly ingredients, Finley's treats are loved by dogs of all ages, with current products including crunchy oven baked biscuits and soft chew trainer bites .

Finley's products are sold throughout the United States in specialty pet stores & premium grocery channels, and online at getfinleys.com , Target.com and Chewy.com . To learn more about Finley's dog treats, their feel good, do good mission, and to keep up on their latest news, visit getfinleys.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram .

About Finley's Barkery

At Finley's, we like to think that we learn a lot from our pets. They love unconditionally, have good intuition and give everyone an equal opportunity to be a companion. That simple lesson has become our greater purpose. We make our pet treats with just a few all-natural ingredients and a whole lot of kindness. In fact, 50% of our net-profits go to help fellow community members with disabilities gain confidence and independence through paid work experiences learning critical thinking, social and financial skills that will empower them for a lifetime. Serving pets and supporting others is truly a rewarding treat. To learn more about Finley's products and mission, please visit www.getfinleys.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram .

