Finli Announces Integration with Q2's Digital Banking Platform

News provided by

Finli

13 Sep, 2023, 12:28 ET

Financial Institutions can now provide Finli, a digital back office platform for small businesses, to customers through Q2's Digital Banking Platform

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Finli, a digital back office platform for small businesses, today announced its integration with Q2's Digital Banking Platform, via the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending. This integration means that Finli's platform will be accessible within Q2's Digital Banking Platform, and financial institutions can easily offer business clients the digital tools they need to be successful.

Continue Reading
Finli Announces Integration with Q2’s Digital Banking Platform
Finli Announces Integration with Q2’s Digital Banking Platform
Finli Announces Integration with Q2’s Digital Banking Platform.
Finli Announces Integration with Q2’s Digital Banking Platform.

The Q2 Partner Accelerator is a program through the Q2 Innovation Studio that allows in-demand financial services companies who are leveraging the Q2 SDK to pre-integrate their technology to the Q2 Digital Banking Platform. This enables financial institutions to work with these partners, purchase their solutions and rapidly deploy their standardized integrations to their customers. 

With increasing innovation and competition that neobanks bring to the industry, small business owners are expecting more than just basic account services from their financial institution. The integration with Q2's Digital Banking Platform, will allow banks and credit unions to deliver Finli's solution directly to business banking clients, providing them with invoicing, inventory management, digital payment collection, CRM, communications, and quote management. Finli offers community-based financial institutions the ability to remain competitive in the rapidly changing financial services space.

"The financial services industry at large is faced with an overwhelming need to innovate faster and deliver differentiated offerings quickly, to keep up with the changing expectations of their account holders," said Johnny Ola, managing director of the Q2 Innovation Studio. " We are pleased to welcome Finli to the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program. Financial Institutions now have the capability to offer Finli's digital back office platform to their business banking customers."

"From our inception, Finli has been committed to supporting communities through innovative technology and business tooling," says Lori Shao, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Finli. "Finli equips community-based financial institutions with the most effective and comprehensive toolbox for their critical work in supporting small businesses."

More information on Finli and Q2's Partner Accelerator can be found here.

About Finli

Finli is on a mission to financially lift local communities. An all-in-one platform built for service-based small businesses in the US, Finli allows businesses to manage invoices, payments, inventory, quotes, and customer communication in a single platform. Join the thousands of businesses who have saved hours this week with Finli, visit www.finli.com. And for more business resources, visit Finli's blog.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2's comprehensive solution set allows its customers to better onboard, grow and serve their consumer, small business and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and to stay up-to-date.

SOURCE Finli

Also from this source

Finli Partners with The Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) to Financially Lift Small Businesses

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.