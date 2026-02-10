FinLink Taps Rafa.ai to Transform into the Leading Revenue and Career Engine for Finance Professionals

Partnership deploys AI across matchmaking, valuations, M&A simulation, and talent—transforming FinLink from a directory into an intelligent networked operating system that drives AUM growth, career progression, and success

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FinLink, the leading networking and growth platform for financial professionals, announced a strategic partnership with Rafa.ai, the leading AI transformation partner in Fintech, to rebuild its platform as an AI-native marketplace. This transformation is designed to generate measurable economic outcomes for every user on the network.

Most professional networks in financial services have become graveyards. Thousands of profiles, but almost zero transactions. Advisors sign up, scroll, and leave because the platform never delivers a single dollar of new business or valuable relationships.

From Graveyard to Greenfield

The financial services networking category has followed a pattern that Andreessen Horowitz recently documented in its research on AI-era marketplaces: platforms acquire users but fail to generate sufficient value to retain them. Customer acquisition costs run high. Lifetime value stays low. The marketplace stalls.

AI is now revitalizing this category of marketplaces/networks by serving as an intelligent intermediary that significantly lowers transaction costs while increasing throughput. That is the transformation Rafa.ai is deploying across FinLink.

What Changes for Advisors and Firms

AI-Driven Matchmaking: The platform evaluates firm profiles, growth objectives, geography, culture, and economic compatibility to surface connections that make financial sense, replacing manual filters with adaptive intelligence that improves with every interaction.

Merger Intelligence & Valuation Tools: Firms can model post-merger outcomes, analyze synergies, and visualize how revenue mix, staffing, and expenses impact enterprise value, turning complex M&A decisions into clear, data-backed insights.

Business Directory and Revamped Jobs Marketplace

As part of the broader platform expansion, FinLink is launching an AI-enhanced Business Directory and a completely revamped Jobs Marketplace tailored to wealth management and financial services firms. Employers can post roles, connect with qualified candidates, and leverage intelligent matching to identify talent aligned with their firm's needs—while professionals gain visibility into opportunities that fit their experience, goals, and career trajectory.

"This will be the only place our industry comes to source talent built specifically for financial services," said John Mikhaylov, Chief Operating Officer of FinLink. "Generic job boards don't understand the nuances of advisory firms, compliance-driven roles, or career paths in wealth management. FinLink's Jobs Marketplace is purpose-built for this ecosystem—connecting firms with the right talent faster, smarter, and with far greater alignment."

Real-Time Mobile Engagement: A new mobile app delivers opportunity alerts, direct messaging, and notifications that keep the network active, repeat engagement and turn a platform into a habit.

"FinLink has always connected financial professionals. With Rafa.ai, we're adding the intelligence that turns those connections into transactions," said Nicholas Gudz, Co-Founder of FinLink. "Advisors don't need another tool. They need a platform that directly grows their AUM, reduces their costs, and makes their next deal happen faster."

"Networks like FinLink sit on massive, untapped potential," said Chandra Duggirala, CEO of Rafa.ai. "With generative AI, we can transform every interaction into a delightful and economically meaningful event: matching, valuation, hiring, M&A, while dramatically reducing the friction and cost of each. We audit a firm's entire business processes and tailor our AI to its specific goals. We're not adding features. We aim to change the fundamental value proposition of the network."

"We're moving beyond connections to clarity," said Zander Heinen, President of FinLink. "By pairing intelligent matchmaking with advanced valuation modeling and merger simulation tools, financial professionals can move from introductions to informed decisions to grow smarter, build nships, transact with confidence, and build stronger enterprises."

AI as Foundation, Not Feature

The partnership establishes AI as a foundational layer across every FinLink workflow. For advisory firms, service providers, and enterprises, the result is a platform that not only connects but also delivers meaningful relationships and value.

To see how Rafa.ai transforms financial services platforms, visit rafa.ai. To explore the FinLink network, visit fin.link.

About FinLink

FinLink is the leading networking and growth platform for financial professionals, including RIAs, broker-dealers, CPAs, and wealth management firms. The platform connects advisors with opportunities across M&A, recruiting, partnerships, and business services.

About Rafa.ai

Rafa.ai is the leading AI transformation partner in Fintech. The company audits, designs, and deploys applied intelligence systems that help networks, platforms, and firms turn complex business processes and software bloat into revenue, spanning wealth management, M&A, recruiting, and enterprise growth.

