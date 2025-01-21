Fin.Link Welcomes Zander Heinen as President

Newly created role will facilitate user engagement and partnership growth

MIAMI, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fin.Link, the leading platform for financial professionals to connect, grow, and succeed, is thrilled to announce the addition of Zander Heinen as President. In this role, Heinen will enhance user experience and engagement across the Fin.Link community and its partnerships.

Heinen brings a wealth of strategic leadership and platform development expertise, positioning Fin.Link to deliver even greater value to its members. As the company evolves, he will focus on creating meaningful connections, improving user engagement, and ensuring the platform remains a premier destination for financial professionals for M&A, recruiting, scaling, and networking.

"We're excited to welcome Zander Heinen to Fin.Link," said Nicholas Gudz, Co-founder of Fin.Link. "His experience and vision align perfectly with our mission to empower financial professionals by fostering a dynamic, collaborative, and innovative community."

Upcoming Launch: The Fin.Link Social Network

Under Heinen's leadership, Fin.Link is preparing for the highly anticipated launch of its social networking feature, designed to revolutionize how financial professionals connect and collaborate. The new feature will allow users to:

- Connect with peers, mentors, and potential partners.

- Join groups tailored to M&A and succession planning needs.

- Discover opportunities to find your next deal, successor, growth partnership, employee, or job opportunity.

"The launch of the Fin.Link social network will redefine how financial professionals engage with each other," said Heinen. "Our goal is to create a platform where every connection drives value, innovation, and opportunity."

"Fin.Link is at a pivotal moment of growth and innovation, with a heightened focus on building out essential services for advisors, from succession planning and investment banking to CFO and accounting services," added Tim Bello, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Merchant. "Zander's expertise and leadership come at the perfect time to build on this momentum. His ability to drive engagement and elevate the platform's value ensures that Fin.Link will continue transforming how advisors grow, scale, and transition their practices while fostering meaningful connections."

With this new development and strong industry support, Fin.Link is reinforcing its commitment to being more than just a platform—it's becoming a vital ecosystem for financial professionals looking to grow their practices, achieve their goals, and build lasting relationships.

About Fin.Link

Fin.Link (formerly Succession Link) is the leading platform for financial professionals focused on mergers and acquisitions, succession planning, and career transitions. With a commitment to growth, succession, and engagement, Fin.Link offers enhanced tools and resources designed to empower users at every stage of their careers. Fin.Link is dedicated to supporting the entire lifecycle of financial professionals, from building and scaling businesses to planning for succession. Visit www.fin.link

About Merchant:

Merchant is a private partnership that provides growth capital, management resources, strategic opportunities, and direction to independent financial services companies, particularly those focused on wealth and asset management. Merchant's ecosystem comprises of 100 partner firms and RIA practices in six countries, collectively managing more than $180 billion in assets. For additional information, please visit merchantim.com.

Media contact:

Ann Marie Gorden

[email protected]

267.249.7765

SOURCE Fin.Link