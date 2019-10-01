FinMason and Eagle Investment Systems Announce Strategic Alliance

BOSTON, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FinMason, an investment analytics provider that enables WealthTech platforms to accelerate development and time-to-market, and Eagle Investment Systems, a BNY Mellon company and part of Data and Analytics Solutions, today announced a strategic alliance that will offer Eagle clients access to investment analytics.

The alliance provides the option for Eagle clients to enrich holdings data by accessing FinMason analytics directly through an interface with the Eagle product suite. Clients can consume relevant investment analytics, such as risk metrics, directly alongside their investment performance and accounting data, all through one common platform, giving stakeholders maximum insights into their portfolios.

Eagle clients can access an extensive list of available analytics through FinMason's API, which covers all publicly-traded assets – both securities and funds – and is multi-currency and multi-asset class.

"As the data and analytics needs of our clients continues to increase, providing options to easily source analytics and enrich holdings is important for our clients," said Joel Kornblum, Head of Strategic Alliances at Eagle Investment Systems. "We are excited to announce FinMason as a strategic alliance and offer their rich set of investment analytics to our clients."

"Information is crucial for investors," said Kendrick Wakeman, founder and CEO of FinMason. "It used to be that the performance people wanted to see performance reports and the risk people wanted to see risk reports, but those two worlds are merging. Combining performance and risk in the same environment can give firms an edge, and we're seeing this increased desire to incorporate investment analytics and performance into one view more and more frequently."

Putting together a data science team, building the analytical architecture, sourcing and validating the data requires significant time and resources. The strategic alliance between FinMason and Eagle allows firms to bypass those obstacles, ensuring access to reliable analytics upon which to base investor tools and services.

FinMason

FinMason, one of the world's largest investment analytics engines for financial services platforms, enables WealthTech platforms to accelerate development and time-to-market while retaining control of their user experience. Built with speed, flexibility, and scalability in mind, the financial technology firm calculates and delivers more than 700 analytics on every publicly-traded asset in the world via one simple API.



Eagle Investment Systems

Eagle is committed to helping financial institutions worldwide grow assets efficiently with its award-winning portfolio management suite of data management, investment accounting and performance measurement solutions that are delivered over its secure private cloud, Eagle ACCESSSM. Eagle deploys trusted solutions and services that create operational efficiencies and help reduce complexity and risk. Eagle Investment Systems LLC is a subsidiary of BNY Mellon. Additional information is available at www.eagleinvsys.com or follow us on Twitter @Eagleinvsys.



BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of June 30, 2019, BNY Mellon had $35.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.8 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

