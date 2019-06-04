FinMason and Silver Wealth Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership

BOSTON, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FinMason, an investment analytics provider that enables WealthTech platforms to accelerate development and time-to-market, today announced that it has partnered with Silver Wealth Technologies, a trusted provider of enterprise-class business and technology solutions for investment services companies. FinMason's real-time API will be used to deeply integrate investment calculations into Silver's innovative wealth data unification platform, enabling advisors and wealth managers to access analytics on any publicly-traded security in the world.

"I'm excited to partner with Silver – it's a natural fit," said Kendrick Wakeman, CEO of FinMason. "Silver's platform delivers the client experience, functionality, and scale that users are looking for; embedding FinMason's analytics will add depth and breadth to the information those users have at their disposal, empowering them to make more informed investment decisions."

FinMason specializes in investment analytics – the intel inside investment platforms. Recently recognized as a " Top 25 Fintech Solution Providers - 2018 ," Silver has a proven track record of developing efficient, intuitive front and middle-office solutions that consolidate information from disparate systems into a single source of truth. Together, the firms will leverage their unique strengths to deliver solutions with the speed, quality, and functionality that investment professionals need to succeed.

"Imagine being able to very quickly stress test a firm's entire book of business for real and hypothetical events, to review factor sensitivities for all of an advisor's holdings, or to use Monte Carlo simulation probabilities to check-in on a client's investment goals," said Jason Vogel, Silver's Senior Director of Product Strategy & Development. "Blending FinMason's lightning fast investment analytics with Silver's source-agnostic, multi-level portfolio data and analytics makes all of that, and much more, possible."

ABOUT FINMASON

FinMason is the world's largest independent investment analytics engine for financial services platforms. The FinTech firm provides access to more than 700 calculations on every publicly-traded asset in the world, delivered through a simple API, enabling WealthTech platforms to accelerate development and time-to-market. The cutting-edge platform delivers institutional-grade analytics in milliseconds via: FinRiver™ – a lightning-fast API that delivers analytics anywhere in a financial services firm's platform with just a few keystrokes; and FinScope™ – a bulk processing platform that can analyze millions of portfolios nightly for compliance screening and performance attribution. For more information, visit www.FinMason.com and follow our LinkedIn .

ABOUT SILVER WEALTH TECHNOLOGIES, LLC

Founded in 1991, the Silver Management Group of Companies initiated its operations as a multi-industry, multi-disciplinary management and technology consultancy and slowly transitioned to exclusively focus on the investment services vertical. Shortly after 1998, the company developed its first financial technology software platform, which delivered a comprehensive online retail brokerage solution for brokers/dealers, financial advisors, and retail investors. Today, Silver operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries in the FinTech solution space: Silver Cost Basis and Silver Wealth Technologies. While the former provides EESA-compliant cost basis solutions in support of brokers' regulatory transfer and year-end tax reporting requirements, the latter offers multi-vendor investment advisory and wealth management solutions.

