FinMason Expands Analytics Team

BOSTON, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FinMason, a rapidly growing international FinTech firm and leading provider of Investment Analytics as a Service, today announced the appointments of industry veterans Rahul Prakash Sheth, FRM®, and John Stahr, CFA®, to their analytics department. Sheth joins as head of analytics and will oversee the data science team, serve as a subject-matter expert on financial and risk models, and help to manage and improve FinMason's high-performance investment analytics architecture. Stahr comes aboard as vice president of product – analytics and will be responsible for leading the product vision, strategy and execution as FinMason manages, enhances and expands its investment analytics offering.

"The fact that we are able to attract seasoned industry leaders like Rahul and John is just about the best compliment a platform can get," said Kendrick Wakeman, CEO of FinMason. "Their demonstrated ability to create great products will help FinMason in reaching our stated near-term goal to more than double the number of analytics available on our system, including ever more complex and robust analytics, such as performance attribution, private asset valuation and liquidity risk."

Sheth is a specialist in quantitative modeling with expertise spanning financial risk management and technology leadership. He has more than 20 years of industry experience, including 17 years at Fidelity Investments in various roles, most recently as director, investment risk management. Sheth holds the Financial Risk Manager designation and earned his dual MBA/MS finance degrees from Boston College and a bachelor's of engineering from Mumbai University.

"Kendrick's vision for FinMason's pioneering platform is a game-changer for the financial analytics space," commented Sheth. "I am thrilled to be part of this FinTech team taking a novel approach to solve compute-intensive quantitative finance and risk modeling challenges. Harnessing advances in cloud-based technology allows FinMason's high-performing architecture to be scalable and flexible while remaining cost-effective for our clients."

Stahr has had a career-long data-analysis software focus and has taken multiple software products from start-up to industry-leading success. He has more than 20 years of financial services experience, specializing in performance, attribution and risk. Prior to joining FinMason, he served as principal product manager at Eagle Investment Systems and as lead quantitative analysis software developer at Fidelity Investments before that. Stahr earned his MS in engineering at the University of California, Berkeley and his bachelor's in mechanical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

"FinMason's approach of combining the best front-office analytical languages and tools with the latest cloud-data technologies is exactly what the financial services industry desperately lacks today," said Stahr. "I'm excited to be joining the FinMason team as we scale up, expand our Investment Analytics as a Service platform and offer our unique capabilities to the financial services industry."

This announcement comes on the heels of FinMason's appointments of Peter Vitale as director of enterprise sales and Stefan Thielen as director of strategic relationships which rounded out their North American client effort. FinMason has been aggressively expanding to meet demand, building staff from just 11 to 34 in the past seven months.

ABOUT FINMASON INC.

FinMason is the world's largest independent investment analytics engine for financial services platforms. The Boston-based financial technology firm provides access to more than 700 calculations on every publicly traded asset in the world delivered through one simple API. Developed by FinMason's team of seasoned data practitioners and nine Ph.D.s, the cutting-edge platform delivers institutional-grade analytics in milliseconds via two core products: FinRiver™ – a lightning-fast API that delivers any analytics anywhere in a financial services firm's platform with just a few keystrokes; and, FinScope™ – a bulk processing platform that can analyze millions of portfolios every night for compliance screening and performance attribution. For more information, visit www.FinMason.com and follow FinMason on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

