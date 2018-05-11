FinMason Expands North American Sales Team

BOSTON, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FinMason, a rapidly growing international FinTech firm and leading provider of investment analytics as a service, today announced the appointments of industry veterans Peter Vitale and Stefan Thielen to their growing North American sales team. Vitale joins as director of enterprise sales and will be responsible for driving business growth and developing lasting client relationships. Thielen will serve as director of strategic relationships and be responsible for identifying business opportunities, managing client accounts and recognizing a number of pain points that FinMason can ease for financial services firms.

"Peter and Stefan are senior hires filling two key spots on our team. They really round out and complete our North American client effort," commented Kendrick Wakeman, CEO of FinMason. "Peter's extensive sales experience in the FinTech space and Stefan's distinguished career at Eaton Vance will help our current and prospective clients effectively envision and understand how FinMason's unique platform can improve functionality, accelerate time-to-market and save on costs."

Prior to joining FinMason, Vitale worked as head of sales for North America at Vaultize where he was responsible for establishing and managing a regional sales team, securing and maintaining partnerships with strategic firms and meeting company growth goals. He's also held roles as a vice president and sales manager at Backstop Solutions Group, director of OTC derivatives at Interactive Data Corporation, head of strategic partnerships at Fitch Group, and vice president and global head of sales at CME Group. Vitale earned his M.A in financial economics at Fordham University and holds a B.S. in finance from Boston College.

"It's amazing to see what Kendrick and his team have built here," said Vitale. "I've spent my entire career in FinTech and I still get excited when a firm is doing something innovative and shaking up the marketplace."

Thielen most recently served as director of business development in Schechter's Boston office. Prior to that, he spent 20 years at Eaton Vance Distributors, serving as a relationship manager and external wholesaler. In this role, Thielen focused on gaining platform access and research approval for Eaton Vance's investment strategies (along with affiliates Parametric, TABS and Atlanta Capital). As a wholesaler, he called on financial advisors across four western states, helping advisors grow their businesses and return on assets through effective seminars and strategic marketing. Thielen holds Series 7, 63, 65 and Life & Health licenses and is a current CFP® candidate. Thielen earned a masters in finance at Northeastern University and holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration and marketing from Bryant University.

"When I learned what FinMason was doing in the investment analytics space, I knew it was right in line with what the industry is looking for," remarked Thielen. "I'm excited to be working alongside this world-class team and look forward to joining their mission."

This announcement comes on the heels of FinMason's expansion into Canada last week, the first step in a multi-regional, international expansion. Wakeman stated that the Canadian market will be serviced by the North American client team, which will include Vitale and Stefan. In 2017, the firm established European offices in Prague, announcing the opening of a new operations center based there. Since the expansion, FinMason has tripled the size of its staff and appointed a new president and COO, David Remstein, to keep pace with the rapid growth and development needs of the company.

