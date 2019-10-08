FinMason Reaches "10 Million Portfolios Analyzed" Milestone

BOSTON, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FinMason, an investment analytics provider that enables WealthTech platforms to accelerate development and time-to-market, today announced it has analyzed over 10 million portfolios for clients since launching its analytics API service in 2017.

"As we build momentum and come to serve more partners, firms in the industry continue to take notice of the value we bring to the table," said Kendrick Wakeman, founder and CEO of FinMason. "From day one, our mission has been to help other firms rapidly prototype, iterate on functionality, improve UI/UX, and ultimately get to market up to 50 percent faster with a better product. Ease, speed, and cost are in high demand as WealthTech platforms race to get product to market."

Boasting 700+ analytics on every publicly-traded security worldwide, the FinMason API is one of the largest investment analytics platforms in production. Since its launch, the analytics service has expanded to support three additional currencies - the Canadian Dollar, the Euro, and the British Pound – and has become a licensed redistributor channel for Refinitiv's Lipper data.

Most recently, FinMason partnered with BNYM Eagle Investment Systems in a strategic alliance to provide Eagle clients the option to enrich holdings data by accessing FinMason analytics directly through an interface with the Eagle product suite. News of this alliance came on the heels of the recently announced FinMason partnership with TD Ameritrade Institutional which brought a FinMason-powered Model Impact Tool to the TD Model Market Center. The Model Impact Tool, available to Model Market Center subscribers at no additional cost, is designed to help advisors measure potential model risk and inform their research on which strategies may align with their client's goals.

FinMason

FinMason, one of the world's largest investment analytics engines for financial services platforms, enables WealthTech platforms to accelerate development and time-to-market while retaining control of their user experience. Built with speed, flexibility, and scalability in mind, the financial technology firm calculates and delivers more than 700 analytics on every publicly-traded asset in the world via one simple API.

