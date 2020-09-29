FinMason Reaches "20 Million Portfolios Analyzed" Milestone

BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FinMason, a FinTech firm and investment analytics provider that enables WealthTech platforms to accelerate development and time-to-market, today announced it has analyzed over 20 million portfolios for clients since launching its analytics API service in 2017. In the past 12 months, FinMason has doubled the number of portfolios analyzed by their system to reach this milestone. Boasting 700+ analytics on every publicly-traded security worldwide, the FinMason API is one of the largest investment analytics platforms in production.

"My hope is that each portfolio analyzed means that somewhere out there, someone understands their investments a little bit better," said Kendrick Wakeman, CEO of FinMason. "Our partners are some of the most innovative financial services firms and FinTech platforms in the industry and are on a mission to help asset managers, advisors, and investors sort through the uncertainty. We help them deliver exactly the right information to exactly the right people at exactly the right time."

FinMason's analytics engine was developed from the ground up on a modern tech stack with flexibility, speed, and scale in mind. Unlike legacy systems, which can take months to implement custom analytics, FinMason's infrastructure enables custom calculations to be put into production in a matter of days.

Earlier this year, FinMason expanded their offering by launching analytics coverage of all publicly-traded sovereign, corporate, and supranational fixed income securities worldwide as well as the entire municipal bond universe across all 50 states, DC, and U.S. territories.

ABOUT FINMASON

FinMason, one of the world's largest investment analytics engines for financial services platforms, enables WealthTech platforms to accelerate development and time-to-market while retaining control of their user experience. Built with speed, flexibility, and scalability in mind, the financial technology firm calculates and delivers more than 700 analytics on every publicly-traded asset in the world via one simple API. For more information, visit www.finmason.com.

SOURCE FinMason

Related Links

http://finmason.com/

