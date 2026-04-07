FINN Partners Launches Travel with Tastemakers, A New Global Report Exploring Destinations Through Leading Creative Voices

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FINN Partners today announced the launch of Travel with Tastemakers, a new global report offering an intimate look at more than 25 destinations through the eyes of the creatives who shape them.

Bringing together an extraordinary constellation of global talent — including Academy Award–winning actress Octavia Spencer, supermodel and entrepreneur Liya Kebede, bestselling cookbook author Mimi Thorisson, and visionary architect‑designer Bill Bensley — the report blends perspectives from some of the world's most influential cultural voices. Their contributions sit alongside those of chefs, designers, hoteliers, artists, actors, editors, and innovators from across continents, making Travel with Tastemakers a uniquely diverse gathering of global storytellers.

Unlike traditional travel guides or trend forecasts, Travel with Tastemakers spotlights the soul of a place — its neighborhood rituals, hidden corners, markets at dawn, unassuming eateries, artisan workshops, and the everyday rhythms that define local life. Compiled by FINN Partners' Global Travel Practice, the report captures where creativity and place converge, offering a deeply personal, sensory-rich perspective on destinations from Bali to Berlin, Kyoto to New Orleans, Turin to Tulum.

A New Lens on Global Travel

At a time when social virality often dictates what is considered worth seeing, Travel with Tastemakers presents a counterpoint: a celebration of the nuanced, the personal, and the profoundly local. The report reveals where tastemakers eat, wander, breathe, linger, and find meaning, illuminating the cultural layers that don't always make the guidebooks.

"At a moment when algorithms increasingly dictate where we go, Travel with Tastemakers offers something far more human. These itineraries are shaped by lived experience — by memory, craft, ritual, and the nuances of local life that can't be coded into an algorithm — seen through the eyes of people whose creativity is inseparable from place. It's a celebration of travel as a source of inspiration, not just consumption," says Debbie Flynn, Managing Partner, Global Travel Practice Leader.

Inside Travel with Tastemakers, highlights from the report include:

Bali : Sacred springs, morning markets scented with fruit and incense, quiet rice terraces, and craft villages rooted in centuries of artistry.

: Sacred springs, morning markets scented with fruit and incense, quiet rice terraces, and craft villages rooted in centuries of artistry. Berlin : Hidden galleries, independent designer ateliers, atmospheric cafés, and creative pockets defining the city's contemporary edge.

: Hidden galleries, independent designer ateliers, atmospheric cafés, and creative pockets defining the city's contemporary edge. Kyoto : Zen gardens, traditional tearooms, artisanal studios, and small neighborhoods where Japanese craft thrives.

: Zen gardens, traditional tearooms, artisanal studios, and small neighborhoods where Japanese craft thrives. Beijing : Lively hutongs, independent designers, reimagined industrial art zones, and the buzzing cultural life along Liangmahe.

: Lively hutongs, independent designers, reimagined industrial art zones, and the buzzing cultural life along Liangmahe. Turin : Belle Époque cafés, bustling markets, iconic trattorias, and the elegant everyday rituals that define local life.

: Belle Époque cafés, bustling markets, iconic trattorias, and the elegant everyday rituals that define local life. New Orleans : A layered blend of culture, heritage, and cuisine — from storied dining rooms to the heartbeat of local music corridors.

: A layered blend of culture, heritage, and cuisine — from storied dining rooms to the heartbeat of local music corridors. And dozens more cities — Mexico City, Singapore, Shanghai, Sicily, Melbourne, Toronto, Tulum, Paris, Rome — each seen through the eyes of the creatives who define their cultural pulse.

"It goes without saying that we travel vicariously through people whose fantastic tastes and cultural perspectives give us a compelling way to experience a place. This is our community of storytellers and dream weavers. This guide celebrates them and some of the most exciting destinations today," says Cathy Feliciano-Chon, Managing Partner, APAC.

A Creative Counterbalance to Algorithm-Driven Travel

As digital platforms increasingly shape where people go and what they experience, Travel with Tastemakers elevates the value of lived experience, local wisdom, and true creative perspective. The stories throughout the report reflect a growing desire among travelers to seek meaning, inspiration, and emotional connection in the places they explore.

"The most powerful recommendations are still personal. They are rooted in taste, instinct and lived experience. A chef and a designer can walk the same street in Turin and return with entirely different outlooks, and both will be right. This report offers a cross‑section of iconic destinations, explored through a lens shaped by passion rather than pixels," says Gregory Cole, Senior Partner, Luxury EMEA.

About Travel with Tastemakers

Travel with Tastemakers is designed as a storytelling-led resource for media, destinations, hotels, and lifestyle brands seeking deeper cultural context, authentic local insight, and creative inspiration. It stands as a report underscoring the agency's belief that the most compelling travel narratives begin with the people who bring a place to life.

Download the full Travel with Tastemakers Report here.

For more information or interview opportunities, please contact: Debbie Flynn, Global Travel Practice Leader, at [email protected].

About FINN Partners

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, FINN Partners has grown from about $24 million in fees to almost $200 million in fees during the past 14 years, becoming one of the fastest-growing independent public relations agencies in the world. Recognized as one of Fast Company's 2024 Most Innovative Companies, PRovoke Media's 2024 Best Agency to Work For and 2022 Agency of the Year, the full-service marketing and communications company's record-setting pace results from organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With more than 1,300 professionals across 35 offices, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In addition, FINN provides its clients with access to top-tier agencies worldwide through its membership in the global network PROI.

Headquartered in New York, FINN has offices in: Abu Dhabi, Atlanta, Bangalore, Bangkok, Beijing, Boston, Chicago, Delhi, Denver, Detroit, Dublin, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Jerusalem, Kuala Lumpur, London, Los Angeles, Madison, Wisc., Manila, Mumbai, Munich, Nashville, Orange County, Paris, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, Vancouver, Washington D.C. and Yangon. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on Instagram at @finnpartners.

SOURCE Finn Partners, Inc.