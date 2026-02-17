FINN Partners Releases E-book on How AI, Data, and Innovation Are Rewriting the Future of Care

Developed by FINN Partners' Health Information Technology Group, the new eBook features insights from industry leaders and external experts across the health ecosystem

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FINN Partners today announced the release of its new e-book, "Human-First Health Information: How AI, Data, and Innovation Are Rewriting the Future of Care," developed by the agency's Health Information Technology Group.

As health systems, digital health companies, and life sciences organizations accelerate the adoption of AI and data-driven tools, health information itself is becoming the connective tissue of care shaping how systems operate and how clinicians engage, inform, and support patients. The e-book examines a central challenge facing healthcare leaders today: how to ensure health information remains trusted, clear, and actionable, while keeping people at the center of care.

The e-book was developed by the FINN Partners Health Information Technology Group, led by Beth Friedman and Amber Doster along with industry experts across the health ecosystem, including Gil Bashe, Rob Havasy, Goel Jasper, John Lynn, Angela Radcliff, Tom Lawry.

"AI is reshaping how health information is created, accessed, and applied across the care continuum," said Gil Bashe, Chair Global Health & Purpose, FINN Partners. "However, progress depends on more than technology. It depends on trust, responsible governance and human-centered communication so patients, caregivers, and health professionals are supported, not overwhelmed."

The e-book explores several key themes shaping the future of health, including:

Trust and credibility in an AI-enabled era, including governance and responsible oversight as AI becomes embedded in clinical and administrative workflows

Shifts in patient behavior and information-seeking, as individuals increasingly turn to AI and digital tools at the earliest moments of uncertainty often before clinical contact

Usability, access, and real-world adoption, ensuring health information is clear, actionable, and designed for both patients and providers

The growing need for high-quality, accurate data to support AI performance, mitigate risk, and improve outcomes

Connected, AI-enabled care as the destination, where technology reduces cognitive burden, improves patient experience, and enables more meaningful care conversations

The publication positions health transformation not only as a technical evolution, rather as a human responsibility, particularly in high-stakes environments where transparency, safety, and compassion must scale alongside innovation.

"Human-First Health Information: How AI, Data, and Innovation Are Rewriting the Future of Care" is now available for download: https://www.finnpartners.com/news-insights/human-first-health-information-how-ai-data-and-innovation-are-rewriting-the-future-of-care-ebook/.

