FINN Partners Releases New TrendHawk Report Exploring the Future of Travel in 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global travel landscape continues to evolve at unprecedented speed, FINN Partners today released the latest edition of its flagship TrendHawk report, offering a forward-looking view of the trends shaping how and why people travel in 2026.

Compiled by FINN Partners' Global Travel Practice, TrendHawk brings together insights from the agency's international team of travel specialists to identify the cultural, technological, and behavioral shifts redefining the traveler experience, from the rise of intentional and personalized luxury to the growing influence of wellness, sustainability, and AI-driven discovery.

As the report notes, today's travelers are no longer simply seeking destinations, they're seeking meaningful travel from pre- to post-trip. In a world marked by digital overload and shifting priorities, travel is becoming more purposeful, more personal, and more connected to identity, values, and wellbeing.

The 2026 edition of TrendHawk explores how the industry is responding, highlighting a new era of "intentional travel," where experiences are curated around emotional resonance, self-expression, and deeper cultural connection.

"Travel trends aren't just about where people are going — they're about who people are becoming," said Debbie Flynn, Global Travel Practice Leader at FINN Partners. "This year's TrendHawk reflects a powerful shift toward more conscious, personalized, and experience-driven travel. From AI shaping trip planning to wellness influencing destination choice, the industry is moving toward a more human-centered model of exploration."

Jennifer Hawkins, Managing Partner, U.S. Travel at FINN Partners, added: "We're seeing travelers prioritize depth over volume — fewer trips, but richer ones. Whether it's culinary storytelling, hyper-personalized luxury, or journeys rooted in purpose and wellbeing, brands that understand these motivations will be the ones that build lasting loyalty."

Key Themes and Insights from TrendHawk 2026 include:

The dawn of intentional travel: How travelers are designing trips around values, wellness, and emotional fulfillment rather than traditional bucket lists.





Taking luxury personally: The shift toward bespoke, hyper-personalized experiences that reflect individual identity, preferences, and lifestyle.





Travel that clicks: The growing role of AI and digital tools in shaping discovery, decision-making, and trip customization.





When the journey is the destination: The rise of immersive, slow, and experiential travel where the process matters as much as the place.





There's a trip for that: How niche travel segments — from food-driven journeys to wellness retreats — are redefining market opportunity.

In addition to global trend analysis, the report draws on real-world examples from destinations, hospitality brands, and travel innovators around the world, illustrating how the industry is translating emerging behaviors into meaningful experiences and commercial strategies.

"At FINN, we see TrendHawk as more than a trend report, it's a strategic tool for brands navigating change," said Cathy Feliciano-Chon, Managing Partner, Asia Pacific at FINN Partners. "Our goal is to help clients anticipate what's next, understand the cultural context behind it, and connect with travelers in ways that feel authentic, relevant, and emotionally resonant."

Now in its long-running series, TrendHawk reinforces FINN Partners' role as a leading global voice in travel marketing and communications, offering a data-informed, culturally grounded perspective on where the industry is headed, and how brands can lead the way.

Download the full report here: https://www.finnpartners.com/news-insights/trendhawk-2026/.

