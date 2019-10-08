FINN to Showcase New Products at GIE Expo in October

FINN invented the HydroSeeder ® in 1953 and with the re-launch of the new TITAN, FINN is redefining the category with increased performance and more power and productivity than ever before. The Titan HT330/400 machines were re-designed to improve overall user experience while improving performance and productivity.

"This new machine is a real game-changer in the industry," says Matt Hoffman, VP Sales, Marketing and Customer Service of FINN Corporation. "We talked to scores of users to solicit input as part of our design process and we conducted extensive research with a wide variety of materials to develop advanced features to create the best machine possible. With contractors' needs as our primary focus in development, we have designed a machine with unique features that are required for today's landscaping and erosion control market."

The new Titan features the FINN Integrinder™, a revolutionary processing system that includes shredding paddles contained within the tank, an innovative water curtain that mitigates airborne mulch during the mixing process and helical agitators that reduce vibration and eliminate dead zones while mixing. This new system provides up to a 42% faster load time, allowing operators to be more efficient than ever before. The Titan now provides increased material storage on the deck, long-life agitator bearings, easy maintenance with centralized lubrication points and features that improve communication between driver and operator. For those who want more flexibility and versatility, units can be ordered with either a centrifugal or vortex pump, or with both for convenient field interchangeability. Equipped with a 173HP Tier IV Final John Deere water-cooled, turbo-diesel engine and electronically controlled hydrostatic drive system, the new Titan provides maximum performance, power and productivity.

With the launch of the new MBH6 and MBX Material Blowers, FINN is rebranding the Bark Blowers to better reflect the wide range of landscaping materials these machines can process. "The MBH6 and MBX are designed to be versatile and reliable and to effectively handle many different types of materials, including bark mulch, playground chips, compost and a variety of soil blends," according to Hoffman. "The MBH6 is a midsize blower that can hold 6 cubic yards of material and does not require a CDL license to operate. The MBX is designed for extreme duty and can be configured to hold up to 10, 16 or 22 yards of material while blowing more than 24 cubic yards of material per hour."

The new MBH6 and MBX have multi-lingual control system capabilities and save users time, labor and money, including a reduction up to 25% or more in material costs compared to manual application. Both systems feature a centralized lubrication system for easy access and maintenance, convenient hydraulically powered hose reels and a radio remote with visible set points for engine/blower speed and feeder speed. With its new hydrostatically driven engine, the MBX unit now offers an immediate engine response allowing users more precise application around delicate landscaping features such as flowers and tree rings.

In conjunction with the development of the new Titan, after considerable research and development to design an improved spray system specific for hydromulch materials, the innovative and patent-pending FINN Longshot™ nozzle delivers a spray distance over 360 feet that is 40+ feet greater than other systems. It is ideal for large hydroseeding projects such as highway, fire and mine reclamation and post-construction on commercial sites.

The new products will be presented at the GIE Expo, with the Titan, MBX, MBH6 and Longshot™ products appearing in the outdoor demonstration area at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. Stop by outdoor booth #7700D, or indoor booth #9104 to be one of the first to see these revolutionary innovations in person and learn more about how FINN Corporation is, once again, pioneering the industry.

For more than 80 years, FINN has been providing quality equipment to the landscape and erosion control industries and is the worldwide leader for ground and soil management. FINN machines are known for productivity, reliability, and long-lasting product performance. FINN invented all three of the product categories sold today – the Straw Blower, the HydroSeeder® and the Bark & Mulch Blower. FINN continues to focus on technology and solutions to help end-users be more productive. The entire FINN product line is designed to reduce labor costs, minimize down time and provide a Smarter Way To Work every day.

