FINNEA Group Advises Xoran Holdings LLC on its Growth Financing Capital Raise

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Xoran (https://xorantech.com/) was founded in 2001 to reduce the cost and complexity of healthcare by delivering innovative niche medical imaging solutions. The Company's vision is to improve the quality and efficiency of patient care by developing innovative, patient-friendly, point-of-care computed tomography ("CT") systems that are optimized for specific clinical and hospital applications.

Xoran is the pioneer of low-dose radiation, cone beam CT scanners for use in-office and in operating rooms. Xoran developed proprietary hard tissue computerized tomography (CT) scanners and holds 20 related patents.



The Company has installed such scanners worldwide and dominates the ear, nose and throat ("ENT") in-office imaging market with approximately four times the estimated share of the next closest competitor.

Xoran leveraged its patented technology to create a mobile scanner capable of scanning soft tissue. The xCAT IQ™ offers a zero-turn radius that enables critical care physicians to perform in-room scans, eliminating perilous 'road trips' whereby as-risk, non-ambulatory patients are mobilized to radiology rooms or the location of less portable scanning equipment.

Xoran will use its growth financing to commercialize the xCAT IQ as well as to further develop innovative new products, such as intraoperative CT combined with surgical navigation.

About FINNEA

With offices in Detroit and Chicago, FINNEA Group leverages deep experience, creativity and tenacity to provide focused middle market investment banking and advisory services.

For more information about FINNEA Group, please visit www.finneagroup.com

SOURCE Xoran Holdings LLC

Related Links

https://xorantech.com

