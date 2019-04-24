Finnerty Launches CenterSquare Advisory

PHILADELPHIA, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph C. Finnerty, CPA, a former Big 4 accounting firm director, has founded CenterSquare Advisory to bring his experience and capabilities to small and medium-sized businesses and lower middle-market companies. CenterSquare Advisory advises corporations, private equity firms, and family offices evaluating the acquisition or divestiture of businesses, among other value-add accounting and finance projects.

Most recently, Finnerty was a director in PricewaterhouseCoopers' Deals Practice. He has advised on more than 75 merger and acquisition transactions in various industries, including consumer products, manufacturing and distribution, with distinct experience in business-to-business and business-to-consumer services.

"There is a lot of consolidation going on in highly fragmented services, such as pest control, commercial landscaping, plumbing & HVAC, transportation & logistics and managed information technology, because investors love a company with a solid book of recurring revenues with strong predictable cash flows," says Finnerty, who worked on 16 deals in the pest control industry alone.

In his previous role, Finnerty primarily represented large corporations and private equity firms that were evaluating buying smaller companies. He noticed the smaller businesses were often underrepresented from a finance and accounting perspective.

"Needless to say, this led these businesses to leave a lot of value on the table and sometimes even derailed an excellent opportunity over an issue that could have been prevented," he says. "That is exactly why I founded CenterSquare Advisory: to assist investors and owners of smaller enterprises and lower middle-market companies in maximizing value in their businesses and the strategies they pursue. I am confident in saying the years of experience, knowledge and capabilities CenterSquare Advisory brings to the table at such a competitive rate are bound to give our clients an excellent return on their investment in our services."

CenterSquare Advisory, based in Philadelphia, offers a robust suite of value-add services, including financial due diligence, post-deal advisory & reporting, mergers & acquisition intermediary, data analysis and interim management & project support. Learn more at CenterSquareAdvisory.com.

