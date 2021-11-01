Finnovant, Inc. Announces New Whitepaper and Presale of $BioFi Utility Token Tweet this

Finnovant's flagship product, Say-Tec, is used with the Krptic Wallet for biometric authentication (voice recognition, facial recognition, or both) making the Krptic Wallet a very safe and secure way to hold $BioFi and many different cryptocurrencies, including all of the big ones. Maw stated that those choosing to hold $BioFi over a pre-determined period of time will be able to earn staking rewards. Companies who choose to build blockchain-based businesses within the BioFi Ecosystem will be able to use $BioFi to purchase ecosystem products and will earn rewards for longer-term staking of the $BioFi utility token. Greater detail regarding the Tokenomics of $BioFi will be found in the whitepaper with a brief description available in the $BioFi One-Pager.

Finnovant Inc. was founded with the vision of helping business leaders dramatically improve the way they interact with their critical information and customers. Our focus is on developing emerging technologies with secure blockchain solutions in the areas of Financial Services, Governance, IoT, Healthcare, and more and improving digital security for our customers. Finnovant provides biometric authentication which helps thwart Identity Theft and Fraud.

