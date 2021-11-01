Finnovant, Inc. Announces New Whitepaper and Presale of $BioFi Utility Token

Nov 01, 2021, 09:00 ET
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, November 1st, Brian Maw, CEO and Co-Founder of Finnovant, Inc., announced the publication of Finnovant's Biometric Financial $BioFi Whitepaper and the opportunity to sign up for the $BioFi utility token presale. Maw stated, "We have worked tirelessly on the whitepaper and are so excited to bring $BioFi to life. The effort involved a great deal of teamwork and collaboration with Constellation Network, along with many late nights, and we are now ready to put it out there. We are looking forward to the official launch of the $BioFi utility token and to introducing our BioFi Ecosystem - with all of its possibilities - to the world."
Not only has the Finnovant team been working on the launch of their $BioFi utility token, they also recently launched their Krptic Wallet which Maw believes will be a serious competitor to all of the cryptocurrency wallets currently on the market. Krptic Wallet is available in both the Apple Store and Google Play Store.
Finnovant's flagship product, Say-Tec, is used with the Krptic Wallet for biometric authentication (voice recognition, facial recognition, or both) making the Krptic Wallet a very safe and secure way to hold $BioFi and many different cryptocurrencies, including all of the big ones. Maw stated that those choosing to hold $BioFi over a pre-determined period of time will be able to earn staking rewards. Companies who choose to build blockchain-based businesses within the BioFi Ecosystem will be able to use $BioFi to purchase ecosystem products and will earn rewards for longer-term staking of the $BioFi utility token. Greater detail regarding the Tokenomics of $BioFi will be found in the whitepaper with a brief description available in the $BioFi One-Pager.
Finnovant Inc. was founded with the vision of helping business leaders dramatically improve the way they interact with their critical information and customers. Our focus is on developing emerging technologies with secure blockchain solutions in the areas of Financial Services, Governance, IoT, Healthcare, and more and improving digital security for our customers. Finnovant provides biometric authentication which helps thwart Identity Theft and Fraud.
