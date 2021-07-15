Finopotamus Announces 2021 Tekkie Award Winners

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finopotamus, the only online resource providing in-depth technology coverage exclusively to credit unions, today announced the winners of its inaugural 2021 Tekkie Awards. The awards are co-sponsored by popular technology e-newsletter, Credit Union tech-talk.

Tekkie Award categories and winners are:

Core Integration: Meridian Credit Union, CA $27 billion in assets, 400,000 members

Meridian Credit Union, CA in assets, 400,000 members COVID-19 Response: co-winners Community First Credit Union, $695 million in assets, 60,000 members and Delta Community Credit Union, $8.3 billion in assets, 450,000 members

co-winners Community First Credit Union, in assets, 60,000 members Delta Community Credit Union, in assets, 450,000 members Data and Analytics: Northwest Community Credit Union, $1.6 billion in assets, 107,000 members

Northwest Community Credit Union, in assets, 107,000 members Lending: Nuvision Federal Credit Union, $2.7 billion in assets, 160,000 members

Nuvision Federal Credit Union, in assets, 160,000 members Self -Service: iTHINK Financial Credit Union, $1.8 billion in assets, 96,000 members

Profiles of the award winners and their respective technology achievements are available now on the Finopotamus website.

About Credit Union tech-talk

Credit Union tech-talk is a technology newsletter that goes out every week to over 14,000 credit union professionals and 2,000 FinTech vendors. Since 1988, we have served as a clearinghouse for technology information to the credit union movement. Our goal is to be a leading source of technology information for credit unions of all sizes. We provide the latest information on such topics as the Internet, online banking, bill payment/presentment, debit/credit and smart cards, technology training, conferences, vendors, hardware, software, security, ATMs/kiosks, wireless access, biometrics, call centers, imaging, plus technology and marketing/merchandising. Learn more at www.cunews.com.

About Finopotamus

Finopotamus is an online publication created by industry veterans W.B. King, John San Filippo, and Roy Urrico to bring credit unions technology news and original content not found elsewhere. The publication looks at technology best practices across multiple industries to bring credit unions the broadest range of relevant information. The publication's tagline is Fintech News for Hungry CUs. Visit Finopotamus at www.finopotamus.com.

