Finopotamus Announces 2022 Tekkie Award Winners
Jul 28, 2022, 08:43 ET
The awards, co-sponsored by Credit Union tech-talk, recognize outstanding achievement in credit union technology in 2021
SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finopotamus, the only online publication providing in-depth technology coverage exclusively to credit unions, today announced the winners of its 2022 Tekkie Awards. The second annual awards are co-sponsored by popular technology e-newsletter, Credit Union tech-talk.
Tekkie Award categories and winners are:
- Artificial Intelligence: Lebanon Federal Credit Union, $400 million in assets, 30,000 members
- Core Integration: TruStone Financial Credit Union, $4 billion in assets, 200,000 members
- Lending: Digital Federal Credit Union, $10 billion in assets, 1 million members
- Marketing: 4Front Credit Union, $935 million in assets, 96,000 members
- Self Service: Wescom Credit Union, $6 billion in assets, 212,000 members
- Technologist of the Year: Ben Maxim, Vice President of Digital Strategy And Innovation, MSU Federal Credit Union
Profiles of the award winners and their respective technology achievements are available by clicking the above links.
Several entrants also received honorable mention:
- Artificial Intelligence
- MSU Federal Credit Union
- Wings Financial Credit Union
- Core Integration
- OMNI Community Credit Union
- Lending
- Advantis Credit Union
- MAC Federal Credit Union
- People First Federal Credit Union
- Visions Federal Credit Union
- Marketing
- America's Credit Union
- JSC Federal Credit Union
- Self Service
- SafeAmerica Credit Union
- Summit Credit Union
- Y-12 Federal Credit Union
- Technologist of the Year
- Michael Hostetler, Vice President of Marketing, Crane Credit Union
- Mark Rowan, Chief Technology Officer, Credit Union of Colorado
Credit Union tech-talk is a technology newsletter that goes out every week to over 14,000 credit union professionals and 2,000 FinTech vendors. Since 1988, we have served as a clearinghouse for technology information to the credit union movement. Our goal is to be a leading source of technology information for credit unions of all sizes. We provide the latest information on such topics as the Internet, online banking, bill payment/presentment, debit/credit and smart cards, technology training, conferences, vendors, hardware, software, security, ATMs/kiosks, wireless access, biometrics, call centers, imaging, plus technology and marketing/merchandising. Learn more at www.cunews.com.
Finopotamus is an online publication created by industry veterans W.B. King, John San Filippo, and Roy Urrico to bring credit unions technology news and original content not found elsewhere. The publication looks at technology best practices across multiple industries to bring credit unions the broadest range of relevant information. The publication's tagline is Fintech News for Hungry CUs. Visit Finopotamus at www.finopotamus.com.
