Finopotamus Announces 2022 Tekkie Award Winners

The awards, co-sponsored by Credit Union tech-talk, recognize outstanding achievement in credit union technology in 2021

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finopotamus, the only online publication providing in-depth technology coverage exclusively to credit unions, today announced the winners of its 2022 Tekkie Awards. The second annual awards are co-sponsored by popular technology e-newsletter, Credit Union tech-talk.

Tekkie Award categories and winners are:

Profiles of the award winners and their respective technology achievements are available by clicking the above links.

Several entrants also received honorable mention:

Artificial Intelligence

MSU Federal Credit Union



Wings Financial Credit Union

Core Integration

OMNI Community Credit Union

Lending

Advantis Credit Union



MAC Federal Credit Union



People First Federal Credit Union



Visions Federal Credit Union

Marketing

America's Credit Union



JSC Federal Credit Union

Self Service

SafeAmerica Credit Union



Summit Credit Union



Y-12 Federal Credit Union

Federal Credit Union Technologist of the Year

Michael Hostetler , Vice President of Marketing, Crane Credit Union

Mark Rowan , Chief Technology Officer, Credit Union of Colorado

About Credit Union tech-talk

Credit Union tech-talk is a technology newsletter that goes out every week to over 14,000 credit union professionals and 2,000 FinTech vendors. Since 1988, we have served as a clearinghouse for technology information to the credit union movement. Our goal is to be a leading source of technology information for credit unions of all sizes. We provide the latest information on such topics as the Internet, online banking, bill payment/presentment, debit/credit and smart cards, technology training, conferences, vendors, hardware, software, security, ATMs/kiosks, wireless access, biometrics, call centers, imaging, plus technology and marketing/merchandising. Learn more at www.cunews.com.

About Finopotamus

Finopotamus is an online publication created by industry veterans W.B. King, John San Filippo, and Roy Urrico to bring credit unions technology news and original content not found elsewhere. The publication looks at technology best practices across multiple industries to bring credit unions the broadest range of relevant information. The publication's tagline is Fintech News for Hungry CUs. Visit Finopotamus at www.finopotamus.com.

Contact: John San Filippo, (619) 467-0431, [email protected]

