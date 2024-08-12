Finopotamus Announces 2024 Tekkie Award Winners

The awards recognize outstanding achievement in credit union technology in 2023

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Finopotamus, the only online publication providing in-depth technology coverage exclusively to credit unions, today announced the winners of its 2024 Tekkie Awards. The fourth annual awards garnered a record number of nominations.

Tekkie Award categories and winners are:

Winners Have Been Announced
Profiles of the award winners and their respective technology achievements are available by clicking the above links.

"This year we changed the nomination categories to be more reflective of the priorities credit union technologists currently face," said Finopotamus Publisher John San Filippo. "It seems to have been the right move because we received more amazing nominations than ever before."

About Finopotamus
Finopotamus is an online publication created by industry veterans W.B. King, John San Filippo, and Roy Urrico to bring credit unions technology news and original content not found elsewhere. The publication looks at technology best practices across multiple industries to bring credit unions the broadest range of relevant information. The publication's tagline is Fintech News for Hungry CUs. Visit Finopotamus at www.finopotamus.com.

Contact: John San Filippo, (619) 467-0431, [email protected]

