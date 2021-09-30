Finopotamus Launches the Digital Banking Industry Leaders Forum

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finopotamus, the only online resource providing in-depth technology coverage exclusively to credit unions, today announced the launch of the Digital Banking Industry Leaders Forum (DBILF) at www.digitalbankingleaders.com. Co-sponsored by Credit Union tech-talk, the Forum is designed to aggregate focused expert commentary from across the industry. Participants and their respective articles include:

"It's important for financial institution technologists to hear what the experts have to say, but tracking down all that information is next to impossible," said Finopotamus Co-Founder John San Filippo. "Our goal is to do all the heavy lifting so credit unions and other community FIs can compare thought leadership content side by side." The Digital Banking Industry Leaders Forum is "the first of many Industry Leaders Forums we have planned," San Filippo added.

"No solution is right for every institution," said Josh DeTar, vice president of sales and marketing at Tyfone. "Different articles on the DBILF will resonate with different people. Those who are drawn to our content are the ones we want to hear from."

About Credit Union tech-talk

Credit Union tech-talk is a technology newsletter that goes out every week to over 14,000 credit union professionals and 2,000 FinTech vendors. Since 1988, we have served as a clearinghouse for technology information to the credit union movement. Our goal is to be a leading source of technology information for credit unions of all sizes. We provide the latest information on such topics as the Internet, online banking, bill payment/presentment, debit/credit and smart cards, technology training, conferences, vendors, hardware, software, security, ATMs/kiosks, wireless access, biometrics, call centers, imaging, plus technology and marketing/merchandising. Learn more at www.cunews.com.

About Bank tech-trends

BANK tech-trends is a technology newsletter for banking professionals. We strive to serve as a clearinghouse for technology information for community banks. Our goal is to be a leading source of timely and interesting technology information for banks of all sizes. We provide the latest information on such topics as the Internet, online banking, bill payment/presentment, debit/credit and smart cards, technology training, vendors, hardware, software, security, ATMs/kiosks, wireless access, biometrics, call centers, imaging, plus technology and marketing/merchandising.

About Finopotamus

Finopotamus is an online publication created by industry veterans W.B. King, John San Filippo, and Roy Urrico to bring credit unions technology news and original content not found elsewhere. The publication looks at technology best practices across multiple industries to bring credit unions the broadest range of relevant information. The publication's tagline is Fintech News for Hungry CUs. Visit Finopotamus at www.finopotamus.com.

