Finopotamus to Host Business Banking Webinar with Apiture

The Oct. 25 session will explore common business banking myths

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Finopotamus, the only online publication providing in-depth technology coverage exclusively to credit unions, will host a webinar on digital banking for business members on Oct. 25 in partnership with digital banking provider Apiture. The session will feature Finopotamus Publisher John San Filippo and Apiture SVP of Product Jennifer Dimenna.

"Credit unions are increasingly realizing that to provide top-notch business services, they need to provide top-notch digital business services," said San Filippo. "This webinar will serve as a good starting point for those credit unions interested in taking that next step."

The webinar will take place Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 1 pm Eastern, 10 am Pacific. All interested credit unions are encouraged to register here.

About Finopotamus
Finopotamus is an online publication created by industry veterans W.B. King, John San Filippo, and Roy Urrico to bring credit unions technology news and original content not found elsewhere. The publication looks at technology best practices across multiple industries to bring credit unions the broadest range of relevant information. The publication's tagline is Fintech News for Hungry CUs. Visit Finopotamus at www.finopotamus.com.

Contact: John San Filippo, (619) 467-0431, [email protected]  

