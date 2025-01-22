FinOps Foundation Announces Alibaba Cloud as a Premier Member

A global cloud leader joins FinOps Foundation to help expand FinOps globally

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The FinOps Foundation , a part of The Linux Foundation's non-profit technology consortium focused on advancing the people and practice of FinOps, today announced that Alibaba Cloud is joining as a Premier Member. Additionally, Linquan Jiang, CIO of Alibaba Cloud will join the Foundation's Governing Board , helping to contribute to its strategic direction and champion its vision for the global FinOps community.

The FinOps Foundation serves as a global community for those who manage the value of cloud investments. It promotes collaboration, knowledge sharing, and best practices among business and engineering teams to get the most value out of their public cloud investments.

Alibaba Cloud is the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, offering a complete suite of cloud services, including elastic computing, database, network, security, machine learning and AI for businesses, financial institutions, public sectors and others. Alibaba Cloud's robust infrastructure also supports different business units of Alibaba Group, ranging from e-commerce ecosystem to logistics.

"Alibaba Cloud is honored to join the FinOps Foundation as a Premier Member. Cloud computing, with its extreme elasticity and variable cost model, enables enterprises to make IT investments more flexible and cost-effective. FinOps practices help businesses fully leverage these advantages, continuously optimize the use of cloud resources, and enhance financial transparency," said Linquan Jiang, CIO of Alibaba Cloud. "Through collaboration with the FinOps Foundation, Alibaba Cloud is committed to helping a broad range of customers maximize the value of their cloud investments, while collectively promoting a more sustainable cloud economic ecosystem."

"We're pleased to welcome Alibaba Cloud, another leading cloud provider, to the FinOps Foundation," said J.R. Storment, Executive Director of the FinOps Foundation. "FinOps is a growing practice throughout the world and Alibaba's experience and knowledge of the FinOps landscape, especially in its Asia region, will help move our mission forward to advance the people managing and maximizing the value of the cloud."

About The FinOps Foundation

The FinOps Foundation is a non-profit trade association focused on advancing the people who manage the value of cloud. It is made up of tens of thousands of FinOps practitioners, service providers and cloud technology providers including those in 93 of the Fortune 100. Grounded in real-world stories, the FinOps Foundation delivers connections to peers, certification, and open source best practices through programs like FinOps Certified Practitioner , the annual FinOps X conference, a FinOps Certified Enterprise program , and FOCUS (FinOps Open Cost & Usage Specification) .

