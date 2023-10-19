FinOps Foundation Announces AWS as a Premier Member

News provided by

FinOps Foundation

19 Oct, 2023, 12:48 ET

Cloud pioneer joins FinOps Foundation to share best practices, empower growing FinOps community

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The FinOps Foundation, a part of The Linux Foundation's non-profit technology consortium focused on advancing the people and practice of FinOps, announced today that Amazon Web Services (AWS) is joining as a Premier Member.

FinOps is a combination of "Finance" and "DevOps" stressing the communication and collaboration between business and engineering teams. It is a synonym for the practice of "Cloud Financial Management," and enables organizations to get the most value out of their public cloud investments.

John Phillips, General Manager and Director, AWS Insights and Optimizations, will join the FinOps Foundation Governing Board as a voting member, contributing to the overall FinOps Foundation strategy and direction.

"We are very excited to partner with the FinOps Foundation and empower the growing FinOps community," said Phillips. "Having many channels to share best practices and opportunities for collaboration is great for our customers. Optimized resource utilization and intelligent purchasing strategies are more important than ever. We are committed to helping customers along their cloud financial management journey and see our membership in the FinOps Foundation as a vital step in making them successful."

"AWS is a heavyweight in the growth of cloud and digital transformation and it brings a depth of experience to the FinOps Foundation that will benefit FinOps teams across every industry," said J.R. Storment, Executive Director of the FinOps Foundation. "I'm excited to welcome AWS to our Governing Board, FOCUS Steering Committee, and Technical Advisory Council. I look forward to its participation in shaping the vision and strategies of FinOps as it drives growth and increased efficiency."

AWS is also joining as a Steering Committee member of FOCUS, the FinOps Open Cost and Usage Specification, which launched in May and is hosted by the FinOps Foundation. FOCUS aims to build and maintain a common specification for cloud cost, usage, and billing data to provide a consistent structure for reporting cloud cost data and enable companies to expedite their cloud adoption.

FinOps continues to proliferate within companies worldwide, including most of the Fortune 50, enabling cross-functional teams to maximize the value from the cloud. As global markets face challenging times, increasing the value of cloud investments becomes more important than ever, with FinOps teams ahead of the curve.

As part of their events program the FinOps Foundation is hosting a FinOps Roadshow event in Las Vegas on November 28th for FinOps practitioners which aligns to the annual AWS re:Invent conference.

About the FinOps Foundation
The FinOps Foundation is a non-profit trade association focused on advancing the people who manage the value of cloud. It is made up of tens of thousands of FinOps practitioners, service providers and cloud technology providers including those in 48 of the Fortune 50. Grounded in real-world stories, the FinOps Foundation delivers connections to peers, certification, and open source best practices through programs like FinOps Certified Practitioner, the annual FinOps X conference, a FinOps Certified Enterprise program, and FOCUS (FinOps Open Cost & Usage Specification).

