FinOps Foundation Announces Deloitte as Premier Member

PORTLAND, Ore., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The FinOps Foundation , a part of The Linux Foundation's non-profit technology consortium focused on advancing the people and practice of cloud financial management, today announced Deloitte as the newest Premier Member.

As part of Deloitte's premier membership, Rakinder Sembhi, Principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, will join the FinOps Governing Board as a voting member to help craft Foundation strategy and direction. The Governing Board sets the strategy of the program, including where to invest resources and funds in support of the Technical Advisory Council's work.

"As growth in the cloud continues at a rapid pace, businesses are struggling to maintain control over cloud spend and protect their return on investment," said Sembhi. "I'm thrilled to join the FinOps Governing Board to shape the future of the discipline and give our clients access to cutting-edge innovations and best practices."

"The growth of the FinOps discipline is underpinned by leaders like Deloitte that invest in processes and skills to empower IT and operations teams to make decisions in real-time to maintain control over spending," said J.R. Storment, Executive Director of the FinOps Foundation. "We are glad to have Deloitte on board to help navigate the future of FinOps."

FinOps is shorthand for "Cloud Financial Operations," or the practice of "Cloud Financial Management," which ensures organizations get the most value out of every dollar they spend in the public cloud. The FinOps Foundation and community will work together to define cloud financial management education and standards and advance the ubiquity of this discipline across industries. The organization will support the professionals leading this work by providing development, training, events and certification programs.

With over 50,000 cloud practitioners serving 150 countries around the world, Deloitte is recognized as a Leader in cloud consulting services and for its commitment to investing in cloud, AI, Cyber, workforce digitization and analytics services by the top industry analyst firms.

About the FinOps Foundation

The FinOps Foundation (F2) is a non-profit trade association made up of FinOps practitioners around the world including Atlassian, Autodesk, Gannett, HERE Technologies, Just Eat, Nationwide and Spotify. Grounded in real world stories, expertise, and inspiration for and by FinOps practitioners, the FinOps Foundation is focused on codifying and promoting cloud financial management best practices and standards to help community members and their teams become better at cloud financial management.

To learn more, register now for the first FinOps Summit on October 12, 2021 at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America .

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 330,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

