FinOps Foundation Announces Google as Premier Member

PORTLAND, Ore., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The FinOps Foundation, a non-profit trade association focused on advancing the people and practice of cloud financial management, today announced that Google Cloud has joined as a Premier Member. Google Cloud is the first major public cloud provider to join the FinOps Foundation, who recently launched the industry's first vendor-neutral report on the State of FinOps worldwide.

FinOps is shorthand for "Cloud Financial Operations" or the practice "Cloud Financial Management" which ensures organizations get the most value out of every dollar they spend in the public cloud. Google Cloud has committed to building FinOps data and products for its customers, and will soon release a white paper on how to set up a FinOps practice.

Through its work on the FinOps Foundation's Technical Advisory Council, Google Cloud has aligned with and contributed to the FinOps Framework requirements with the goal of becoming the first cloud provider to be a FinOps Certified Platform later this year.

"FinOps best practices are essential for companies to monitor, analyze, and optimize cloud spend across tens to hundreds of projects that are critical to their business success," said Yanbing Li, Vice President of Engineering and Product at Google Cloud. "More visibility, efficiency, and tools will enable our customers to improve their cloud deployments and drive greater business value. We are excited to join FinOps Foundation, and together with like minded organizations, we will shepherd behavioral change throughout the industry."

As a premier member, Google Cloud Senior Engineering Manager Abuna Demoz will join the FinOps Governing Board as a voting member to help craft foundation strategy and direction. Google Cloud Product Manager Amitai Rottem will join the FinOps Technical Advisory Council as a voting member (alongside Atlassian, Apptio, Nationwide, Pearson, VMware and others) to help codify FinOps best practices and standards.

The rapid migration to cloud by companies of all sizes tied with the inherent challenges of managing the variable spend of cloud has made FinOps a required discipline. This is apparent from the massive growth within the FinOps Foundation, which now has more than 3000 members, up from 300 in less than two years .

"The practitioners in the FinOps Foundation greatly benefit when market leaders like Google Cloud invest resources and align their product offerings to FinOps principles and standards," said J.R. Storment, Executive Director of the FinOps Foundation. "We are thrilled to see Google Cloud increase its commitment to the FinOps Foundation, joining VMware as the 2nd of 3 dedicated Premier Member Technical Advisory Council seats.

Google Cloud has also committed a number of product and billing experts to the FinOps Special Interest Groups (SIGs), Working Groups, and Community to help drive open source standards for cloud financial management.

Google Cloud and the FinOps Foundation will host a joint webinar on May 4th to introduce their collaboration and how Google Cloud supports FinOps principles and the FinOps Framework.

Foundation members become part of an independent community focused on sharing best practices in cloud financial management. Members have access to members-only communication channels, speakers, workshops, webinars, meetup groups, and related events.

About the FinOps Foundation

The FinOps Foundation (F2) is a non-profit trade association made up of FinOps practitioners around the world including Atlassian, Autodesk, Gannett, HERE Technologies, Just Eat, Nationwide and Spotify. Grounded in real world stories, expertise, and inspiration for and by FinOps practitioners, the FinOps Foundation is focused on codifying and promoting cloud financial management best practices and standards to help community members and their teams become better at cloud financial management.

