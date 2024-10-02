FinOps Foundation Announces NTT DATA as a Premier Member

Increasing Membership Highlights Growing Global Demand for Cloud FinOps

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The FinOps Foundation , a part of the Linux Foundation's non-profit technology consortium focusing on advancing people and practice of FinOps, announced today that NTT DATA , a global digital business and IT services leader, has joined the Foundation as a Premier Member.

The FinOps Foundation serves as a global community for those who manage the value of cloud, promoting collaboration, knowledge sharing, and best practices among professionals in this burgeoning field through projects like FinOps Cost and Usage Specification ( FOCUS ™), an open-source specification that provides consistent cost and usage datasets to reduce complexity for FinOps Practitioners and support data-driven decision-making.

As a Premier Member, and one of the FinOps Foundation's largest IT services providers and certified training partners, NTT DATA will actively participate in the Foundations' community calls and working groups to collaboratively develop and refine best practices to drive innovation and efficiencies in managing the value of cloud.

"We are pleased to welcome NTT DATA as a Premier Member, and we look forward to leveraging their expertise in cloud optimization and sustainability to enhance the community's best practices," said J.R. Storment, Executive Director of the FinOps Foundation. "Additionally, we are excited to collaborate with a global partner like NTT DATA who can help accelerate FinOps training and careers for people around the world."

In addition to providing support and resources to the FinOps community, NTT DATA will champion the adoption of best practices through its Cloud Strategy and Innovation Services. NTT DATA has also been a contributor to FOCUS specification , helping to provide consistent cloud cost and usage datasets

NTT DATA has also played an active role in driving the addition of cloud sustainability as an official capability of the FinOps Foundation 2024 Framework, focusing on helping organizations lower emissions related to greenhouse gasses and providing a repeatable approach to understanding and managing carbon emission sources.

Brian Becker, Global Head of Cloud Strategy & Innovation at NTT DATA, Inc. has joined the Governing Board of the FinOps Foundation, contributing to the strategic direction of the FinOps Foundation.

"NTT DATA is proud to join the FinOps Foundation as a Premier Member. We believe collaboration and shared expertise are paramount to driving innovation," said Brian Becker, Global Head of Cloud Strategy & Innovation, NTT DATA, Inc. "Today, our enterprise clients are seeking best practices, frameworks, and consistent approaches to manage and optimize cloud spending and consumption. The FinOps Foundation gives them the prescriptive guidance and guidelines to do just that."

To learn more about joining the FinOps Foundation community, please visit: https://www.finops.org/join/

About The FinOps Foundation

The FinOps Foundation is a non-profit trade association focused on advancing the people who manage the value of cloud. It is made up of tens of thousands of FinOps practitioners, service providers and cloud technology providers including those in 48 of the Fortune 50. Grounded in real-world stories, the FinOps Foundation delivers connections to peers, certification, and open source best practices through programs like FinOps Certified Practitioner , the annual FinOps X conference, a FinOps Certified Enterprise program , and FOCUS (FinOps Open Cost & Usage Specification) .

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE FinOps Foundation