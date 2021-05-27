FinOps Foundation Announces SADA as Premier Member

PORTLAND, Ore., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The FinOps Foundation, a part of The Linux Foundation's non-profit technology consortium, focused on advancing the people and practice of cloud financial management, today announced that SADA , a leading global business and technology consultancy, has joined as the newest Premier Member, alongside Google and VMware.

FinOps is shorthand for "Cloud Financial Operations" or the practice "Cloud Financial Management" which ensures organizations get the most value out of every dollar they spend in the public cloud.

"As more organizations move to the cloud and increase usage, it's paramount to better understand and control cloud budgets," said Miles Ward, CTO at SADA. "SADA is all-in on the cloud, and joining the FinOps Foundation as a Premier Member increases our leadership position in helping companies save money by providing greater insights to forecasting and optimizing their cloud spend."

As a premier member, SADA CTO Miles Ward will join the FinOps Governing Board as a voting member to help craft Foundation strategy and direction. SADA Director of FinOps Rich Hoyer will join the FinOps Technical Advisory Council as a voting member (alongside Atlassian, Apptio, Google, Nationwide, Pearson, VMware and others) to help codify FinOps best practices and standards.

"The FinOps practice has continued to see explosive growth as we move past early adopters in cloud and into the majority of large enterprises, and we're excited to see the ecosystem become more robust with companies like SADA joining as a Premiere Member," said J.R. Storment, Executive Director of the FinOps Foundation. "We have also seen our general membership ranks grow rapidly across a diverse set of industries. Their memberships help us better serve our community of practitioners with resources—like the FinOps Framework and State of FinOps report—to help manage their cloud spend more effectively."

Continued Growth

The rapid migration to the cloud by companies of all sizes has made FinOps a required discipline. In just over two years, the Foundation has grown to over 3500 FinOps practitioners who make up its core constituency and focus.

To help meet the growing interest, Rob Martin has joined The FinOps Foundation as director of learning. Martin joins the team from Amazon Web Services where he led the Cloud Economics Community. Tracy Roesler and Kevin Emamy have also joined the Foundation as practitioner program manager, and vendor manager, respectively, to further community efforts.

The FinOps Foundation also launched the first version of the FinOps Framework as a vendor neutral canonical roadmap for building a CFM practice. In May, the Foundation launched the first FinOps for Engineers course to drive cost awareness into engineering teams using the cloud.

Additionally, the Foundation has signed over a dozen other ISV and Consulting companies as General vendor members including: Cloudzero, Densify, DoIT International, Ternary, HCL, Replex, Harness, Vaxowave, Thebes Cloud Management, TechNative, and others.

Foundation members become part of an independent community focused on sharing best practices in cloud financial management. Members have access to members-only communication channels, speakers, workshops, webinars, meetup groups, and related events. Read about the industry's first vendor-neutral report on the State of FinOps worldwide.

To learn more, register now for the first FinOps Summit on October 12, 2021 at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America .

About the FinOps Foundation

The FinOps Foundation (F2) is a non-profit trade association made up of FinOps practitioners around the world including Atlassian, Autodesk, Gannett, HERE Technologies, Just Eat, Nationwide and Spotify. Grounded in real world stories, expertise, and inspiration for and by FinOps practitioners, the FinOps Foundation is focused on codifying and promoting cloud financial management best practices and standards to help community members and their teams become better at cloud financial management.

