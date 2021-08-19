FinOps Foundation Announces Virtasant as Premier Member

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The FinOps Foundation, a part of The Linux Foundation's non-profit technology consortium focused on advancing the people and practice of cloud financial management, today announced Virtasant as the newest Premier Member.

Cloud FinOps is shorthand for "Cloud Financial Operations," or the practice of "Cloud Financial Management," which ensures organizations get the most value out of every dollar they spend in the public cloud.

As part of Virtasant's premier membership, Michael Kearns, CEO of Virtasant, will join the FinOps Governing Board as a voting member to help craft Foundation strategy and direction. The Governing Board sets the strategy of the program, including where to invest resources and funds in support of the Technical Advisory Council's work.

"As the exponential growth of the public cloud continues, keeping costs under control while continuing to drive business value and innovation will be a central challenge for companies of all sizes. We are excited to be part of this great community of passionate FinOps professionals that are defining the global standards for effective Cloud Financial Management." said Michael Kearns, CEO of Virtasant. "As a company whose roots extend to the very beginning of the public cloud in 2006, we are delighted to bring our expertise into the FinOps community and help organizations effectively tackle all of the complexities of Cloud Financial Management at scale."

"Unlocking the tremendous power of the cloud while keeping your cloud spend under control requires a holistic, multi-disciplinary approach," said J.R. Storment, Executive Director of the FinOps Foundation. "We are happy to have a company with their expertise and cloud history contributing to the FinOps Foundation and being part of our global community. They have been with us since the start, and we are happy to see them become a Premier member."

The FinOps Foundation and community work together to define cloud financial management education and standards and advance the ubiquity of this discipline across industries. The organization will support the professionals leading this work by providing development, training, events, and certification programs.

Foundation members become part of an independent community focused on sharing best practices in cloud financial management. Members have access to members-only communication channels, speakers, workshops, webinars, meetup groups, and related events. Read about the industry's first vendor-neutral report on the State of FinOps worldwide.

The FinOps Foundation (F2) is a part of The Linux Foundation's non-profit technology consortium and is made up of more than 4,000 FinOps practitioners around the world including Atlassian, Autodesk, Gannett, HERE Technologies, Just Eat, Nationwide, and Spotify. Grounded in real-world stories, expertise, and inspiration for and by FinOps practitioners, the FinOps Foundation is focused on codifying and promoting cloud financial management best practices and standards to help community members and their teams become better at cloud financial management.

Virtasant is a cloud technology company that specializes in helping organizations leverage the power of public cloud platforms. The company's mission is to help organizations worldwide thrive in the cloud by leveraging Virtasant's proprietary methods, automation, and technology, supported by a global team of 4,000 cloud experts in over 130 countries.

Virtasant joined the FinOps Foundation in 2020.

