Finovifi Acquires Turner Software Technologies and Launches FrontLine Sentry -- A Real-Time Teller Fraud Prevention Platform for Community Banks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finovifi, a provider of AI-driven fraud prevention, compliance technology, and core processing solutions for community financial institutions, today announced the acquisition of Turner Software Technologies, Inc., developer of the Teller21 teller automation platform. The acquisition brings more than 50 community bank clients into the Finovifi ecosystem and advances the company's strategy to embed real-time fraud detection directly into teller operations.

Turner Software founder and president Jerry Turner will join Finovifi as Senior Vice President of Engineering, partnering with Finovifi CTO Terry Ray to lead product development and platform innovation.

"Integrating Teller21 with Finovifi's fraud and compliance technologies creates something truly powerful," said Turner. "FrontLine Sentry will give community banks real-time protection at the exact moment it matters most — at the teller line."

Strengthening Teller & Core Integration

Teller21 has long been integrated with the MBS by Finovifi core platform, supporting streamlined teller workflows and transaction processing. Following the acquisition, Finovifi will further enhance that integration by embedding its flagship check fraud detection engine, FraudSentry, directly into the teller workflow.

By delivering fraud intelligence at the point of transaction, Finovifi transforms the teller line into an active fraud prevention checkpoint rather than a passive processing function.

Finovifi President Russell Taylor noted, "By uniting Teller21 with real-time fraud intelligence, we're giving banks a defense system that operates where fraud happens — at the front line."

Introducing FrontLine Sentry

FrontLine Sentry is Finovifi's real-time teller fraud prevention platform designed specifically for community banks.

Unlike traditional teller systems that rely on post-transaction monitoring, FrontLine Sentry provides fraud risk analysis before a transaction is completed — enabling institutions to stop suspicious checks before funds leave the bank.

FrontLine Sentry enables tellers to:

Scan checks and receive instant fraud risk analysis





risk analysis Identify suspicious items before posting





Reduce back-office fraud investigations





investigations Strengthen compliance visibility at the point of transaction

Expanding a Unified Fraud & Compliance Strategy

FrontLine Sentry integrates with Finovifi's broader fraud and compliance ecosystem:

FraudXchange monitors dark web marketplaces and illicit data sources to identify stolen checks and compromised payment information before criminals exploit them.

BSA Guardian provides real-time AML monitoring, streamlines case management, and automates Suspicious Activity Report preparation to reduce manual compliance workload.

Together, these technologies deliver layered fraud protection spanning teller transactions, digital channels, and external criminal networks.

For more information about FrontLine Sentry, visit:

https://finovifi.com/frontline-sentry

About Turner Software Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2004, Turner Software Technologies has served community banks nationwide with its Teller21 platform, designed to reduce transaction errors, eliminate paper tickets, and strengthen compliance controls.

About Finovifi

Finovifi empowers community financial institutions with AI-driven fraud prevention, compliance automation, core processing solutions, and digital banking technology. The company delivers practical, real-time solutions purpose-built for community banking.

Learn more at www.finovifi.com.

Media Contact:

Karly Field

205-981-4444

[email protected]

SOURCE Finovifi