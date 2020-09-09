FinPay Announces The Formation of Healthcare Advisory Board with Two Initial Members; Dr. Omar Manejwala and Mr. Jim Gabriele.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FinPay LLC the leader in patient financial management, announced today the formation of the FinPay Advisory Board, further investing in its commitment to solving the affordability crisis in healthcare by enhancing the patient financial experience through pre-care engagement, expanding healthcare financial literacy, advocating for cost transparency, and offering affordable payment options to maximize patient payments, access to care, and patient satisfaction. The Advisory Board consists of industry leaders in behavioral health, acute care and healthcare technology from some of the country's leading healthcare organizations. This esteemed group will advise FinPay on market and product strategy, and support FinPay's goal of improving the patient's financial experience.

FinPay will be adding additional advisors to its Advisory Board but are pleased to announce two of its initial Advisory Board members:

Omar Manejwala , M.D. – Dr. Manejwala is the Chief Medical Officer at DarioHealth, a leading global digital therapeutics company driving durable behavior change to address chronic disease, improve health outcomes and reduce cost of care. Dr. Manejwala has over 20 years of experience as a clinician and executive in leading health systems and health technology organizations. He is one of the nation's leading experts on behavior change and has spent the last decade developing and scaling solutions at the intersection of behavioral health and chronic disease for health plans and large employers. His solutions have been commercially adopted by over half of the nation's eighth largest health plans.

– Dr. Manejwala is the Chief Medical Officer at DarioHealth, a leading global digital therapeutics company driving durable behavior change to address chronic disease, improve health outcomes and reduce cost of care. Dr. Manejwala has over 20 years of experience as a clinician and executive in leading health systems and health technology organizations. He is one of the nation's leading experts on behavior change and has spent the last decade developing and scaling solutions at the intersection of behavioral health and chronic disease for health plans and large employers. His solutions have been commercially adopted by over half of the nation's eighth largest health plans. Jim Gabriele – Mr. Gabriele is Global Vice President, Strategy Insights and Analytics at Johnson & Johnson, and has almost 30 years of experience as a senior executive at leading pharmaceutical, medical device and consulting organizations. Throughout his career, Jim has worked at the intersection of advanced analytics and technology to drive strategic and operational transformations, enabling companies to improve customer intimacy and patient outcomes.

"I am excited to welcome Dr. Manejwala and Mr. Gabriele to the FinPay Advisory Board," said Tim Kowalski, president and CEO of FinPay. "They share our vision of improving the patient's financial experience in behavioral health and acute care through our industry-leading fully managed technology solution. Their experience in the healthcare market and the challenges this market faces are invaluable in helping us improve the patient financial experience."

"I'm thrilled to join the FinPay Advisory Board at this critical point in its growth trajectory. FinPay's innovative approach to managing the entire patient financial experience has tremendous implications for healthcare's affordability crisis," said Dr. Manejwala.

"FinPay's differentiated approach to the patient financial experience eases the administrative and financial burden on providers and patients when they need it most, so they can focus on what really matters: outstanding health care. I am excited to join the FinPay advisory board at this exciting point in the company's growth journey," said Mr. Gabriele.

FinPay is committed to solving the affordability crisis in healthcare by enhancing the patient financial experience through pre-care engagement, expanding healthcare financial literacy, advocating for cost transparency, and offering affordable payment options, to maximize patient payments, affordable access to care, and great patient satisfaction.

