FinQore Recognized as a Cool Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Cool Vendors™ in AI for Finance

According to Gartner, "This research provides finance transformation leaders with a collection of solutions that use AI to solve problems traditionally underserved by technology." In our view, being named a Cool Vendor signifies a solution that is not only innovative but also transformative, if not disruptive. We believe that for FinQore, this recognition affirms its unique approach of combining AI, advanced algorithms, and human expertise to help finance teams automate manual data processes with unmatched transparency, speed, and accuracy.

As businesses scale, revenue and customer data often become dispersed across siloed systems. Additionally, introducing new products, acquiring other businesses, and diversifying revenue streams—such as subscriptions, transactions, one-time revenue, and usage-based models—contribute to an increasingly dynamic and complex data landscape. Consequently, finance teams spend countless hours manually extracting and consolidating this data for analysis, forecasting, and reporting. This labor-intensive process delays monthly closes, often requiring finance teams to work around the clock. As a result, they have less time for strategic analysis, limiting their agility in responding to rapid market changes.

Most finance software tools extract data from source systems without automating the time-consuming workflows required to harmonize and deeply segment data for businesses with complex revenue models. FinQore bridges this gap with a fully managed, AI-powered platform that is:

Fully Configurable: FinQore's finance and data experts tailor the platform to each business's revenue model, finance-approved logic, and industry best practices.

Automated: Harmonizes revenue, customer, and product usage data from disparate sources such as CRMs, ERPs, warehouses, and proprietary product databases.

Harmonizes revenue, customer, and product usage data from disparate sources such as CRMs, ERPs, warehouses, and proprietary product databases. AI-Driven: AI agents deliver deeply segmented revenue cubes, actionable insights for internal teams, and fully annotated reports for the leadership team or the board.

By automating these processes, FinQore saves finance teams over 60 hours per month, reduces risk with consistently reliable data, and accelerates decision-making with insights delivered 10x faster. With human experts validating every output, finance teams gain the efficiency of AI with complete confidence in accuracy.

"As organizations face growing financial complexity, they rely more and more on tools that enable efficiency, accuracy, and deeper insights," stated Jim O'Neill, Co-Founder and CTO of FinQore. "Until recently, the state of the art was custom-built data pipelines, third-party ETL tools, and vast amounts of data transformation and hard-coded business rules. By combining AI, a highly configurable data-management platform, and human experts in finance and data, FinQore delivers the only one-size-fits-one platform that reduces business risk, saves at least one FTE per month, and provides third-party verification of revenue and financial KPIs."

"FinQore's mission is to help CFOs turn financial data into a strategic advantage," said Vipul Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of FinQore. "We think being named a Cool Vendor underscores our commitment to delivering a combination of AI and an expert-powered platform that lets finance teams spend less time wrangling data and more time driving business growth."

In our opinion, FinQore's recognition by Gartner highlights its ability to simplify complex financial data integration and deliver advanced analytics through an intuitive, AI-driven interface. By eliminating manual bottlenecks, FinQore helps finance teams unlock actionable insights and build a more agile, strategic finance function.

To learn more about how FinQore is transforming financial data management and helping CFOs and finance teams achieve strategic objectives, visit www.finqore.com.

About FinQore (formerly SaaSWorks)

FinQore is a leading financial data platform that provides continuous visibility into accurate, deeply segmented data and key performance indicators (KPIs). Seamlessly integrating with customers' existing tech stacks, the platform employs AI, advanced algorithms, and built-in integrity monitoring to generate a harmonized and reliable financial data source. As a fully managed service, FinQore offers daily data updates and insights, reducing manual errors and dependence on external consultants. This enables businesses to make d ata-driven decisions, focus on strategic growth, and maintain financial clarity. To learn more about FinQore, please visit www.finqore.com .

