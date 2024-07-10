FINRA disclosures now confirm that financial advisor Richard Allen Ceffalio Jr terminated by LPL on same day that Vernon Litigation files Multi-Million dollar FINRA arbitration claim against LPL

NAPLES, Fla., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 31, 2024, Vernon Litigation and Attorney Kristian Kraszewski filed a multi-million dollar FINRA arbitration claim relating to the actions of LPL Financial, LLC advisor Richard Allen Ceffalio, Jr. (CRD#2619565)

On that same day, May 31, 2024, LPL Financial LLC terminated Ceffalio. According to Ceffalio's FINRA Brokercheck report, the reason for his termination was that Ceffalio "Solicited loan from customer without notice to and approval from Firm. Submitted trade corrections containing inaccurate basis for trade correction".

https://brokercheck.finra.org/individual/summary/2619565

Ceffalio had worked for LPL Financial since November 2019. Ceffalio previously worked for Wells Fargo from 2012 to 2019. At the end of his employment at Wells Fargo, Ceffalio was under investigation for using unapproved communication devices.

Ceffalio continues to be affiliated with New Edge Advisors.

If you have any information related to Ceffalio's tenure at LPL or Wells Fargo, or one of your family members or friends have suffered losses investing with Ceffalio, please contact one of our securities lawyers to discuss your situation by phone at 1-877-649-5394 or by e-mail at [email protected]. You can visit our website at http://www.vernonlitigation.com.

Vernon Litigation Group is already pursuing LPL and Wells Fargo on behalf of clients and is now engaged in a comprehensive nationwide investigation of Ceffalio and his activities.

Vernon Litigation Group is a nationally recognized law firm, based in Naples, Florida, that has been successfully representing investors throughout the United States for decades

