Premium US Equities Newsfeed gives Fins' AI engine faster, higher-quality signal

DETROIT, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a leading provider of real-time financial news and market intelligence, today announced that Fins has added Benzinga's Premium US Equities Newsfeed to its platform.

Fins is built around surfacing the market-moving signal inside the news noise. A fast, high-quality equities newsfeed is the raw fuel for that engine, giving Fins sharper and faster FinScores. Each FinScore assigns a numeric, ticker-specific score to a news event's likely market impact, paired with AI-generated reasoning and tracked against real price movement after the news breaks.

Fins Adds Benzinga's Premium US Equities Newsfeed to Power FinScores

The addition reflects Benzinga's broader mission to democratize financial information, putting institutional-grade market intelligence directly into the hands of everyday investors. Fins represents a new generation of AI-native apps built on that same idea.

"Retail investors don't only want more news. They want to know which headlines actually matter," said Michael Saad, AI Licensing Lead at Benzinga. "Fins is built around that idea, and we're glad to be the newsfeed powering it."

"The best investment decisions begin with trusted information," said Mehmet Kağan Aydoğan, Founder & CEO of Fins. "At Fins, our mission is to become the trusted destination for reliable financial news. Our partnership with Benzinga enables us to deliver high-quality financial news, while Fins provides the context that helps investors understand why each story matters."

Benzinga's Premium US Equities Newsfeed delivers fast, high-quality coverage across U.S. equities, giving platforms like Fins the raw material to build sharper analysis and scoring tools on top of real-time market data.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading financial media and data technology company that empowers investors with high-quality, real-time market intelligence. Through its news platform, APIs, and data products, Benzinga provides traders, financial institutions, and fintech platforms with the insights they need to make smarter investment decisions. From breaking news and analyst ratings to corporate events and alternative datasets, Benzinga's tools help market participants stay ahead of the information that drives price movement.

To learn more, visit benzinga.com/apis.

About Fins

Fins is an AI-driven financial intelligence platform that helps investors understand not just what is happening in the markets, but why it matters. By combining trusted financial news with AI-powered event classification and the mathematical FinScore Engine, Fins transforms complex market information into clear, actionable insights. Instead of simply aggregating headlines, Fins identifies the companies affected, classifies each event into standardized market categories and evaluates its potential market relevance through a transparent mathematical scoring model. With personalized news feeds, real-time alerts and contextual analysis, Fins enables investors to make faster, more informed decisions with confidence.

To learn more, visit fins.news.

SOURCE Benzinga