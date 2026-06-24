Finseca CEO Marc Cadin Tapped to Help Shape the Future of Associations as ASAE Secretary-Treasurer

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the announcement from the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE), Finseca is proud to share that CEO Marc Cadin has been selected to serve as Secretary-Treasurer of the ASAE Board of Directors and the ASAE Research Foundation Board.

ASAE is the premier community for association and nonprofit leaders, representing more than 50,000 executives and industry partners across every major sector. With the support of the ASAE Research Foundation, ASAE serves as a leading source of learning, knowledge, and future-focused research for the association and nonprofit profession.

"ASAE is entering a pivotal chapter as we move from strategy development to implementation, translating our vision for the future into meaningful action," said ASAE President and CEO Michelle Mason, FASAE, CAE, AAiP. "Marc has already demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to advancing the association community through his leadership as co-chair of ASAE's Community Impact Coalition, where he helped unite organizations in protecting the sector's tax-exempt status and ensuring policymakers understood the vital role associations play in society. That same collaborative spirit, strategic perspective, and unwavering focus on what is best for our community will be invaluable as we bring our new strategic framework to life and position associations to thrive in a rapidly evolving environment."

"I'm incredibly proud to see Marc step into this role," said Stephanie Rivas, Finseca Board Chair and Regional Vice President at National Life Group. "ASAE is where association leaders come together to imagine what's next for their professions. Marc's selection reflects the growing influence of Finseca within the association community and the strength of a more unified profession."

"For more than two decades, I've encouraged leaders to step up, engage, and help shape the future of their professions," said Marc Cadin, CEO of Finseca. "This opportunity is a chance to live that out personally, and I'm honored to serve alongside such respected leaders in advancing the mission of ASAE and the broader association community."

In his new officer role, beginning September 1, 2026, Cadin will serve both the ASAE Board and the ASAE Research Foundation Board while continuing to lead Finseca and its mission toward Financial Security for All.

ABOUT FINSECA

At Finseca, we know that financial security improves people's lives and protects their livelihoods and future well-being. We are rising to the challenge of increasing financial security for all. Finseca represents the men and women of the financial security profession who dedicate themselves to delivering financial security to their clients every day.

SOURCE Finseca