Finseca Names Jim Hebets the 2026 Peter W. Mullin Visionary Leadership Award Recipient

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finseca is proud to announce that Jim Hebets, CEO & Founder of The Hebets Company, has been selected as the 2026 recipient of the Peter W. Mullin Visionary Leadership Award. This prestigious honor recognizes leaders in the financial security profession who exemplify a commitment to excellence, innovation, and service in advancing the mission of financial security for all.

"We are proud to recognize Jim Hebets as this year's recipient of the Peter W. Mullin Visionary Leadership Award," said Marc Cadin, CEO of Finseca. "Jim's dedication to helping families and business owners achieve financial security is both impactful and inspiring. He leads with purpose and consistently demonstrates the kind of commitment to excellence that defined Peter W. Mullin's legacy. Jim has a unique ability to inspire those around him while remaining deeply grounded in service to his clients, his community, and the future of this profession."

This award recognizes not only an advisor's professional success, but more importantly, their integrity and commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of their clients and communities.

"While we celebrate Jim as this year's recipient, we also recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of all our finalists," Cadin added. "Each of them represents the leadership, innovation, and deep belief in the power of this profession to change lives."

Congratulations to the Peter W. Mullin Visionary Leadership Award finalists:

Kristi Barens, Mullin Barens Sanford Financial & Insurance Services

Bob Carter, Lion Street

Ian Freeman, Northwestern Mutual

Bill Leisman, Leisman Insurance Agency, Inc.

For more information about the Peter Mullin Award, please visit the Finseca website here.

About Finseca

At Finseca, we know that financial security improves people's lives and protects their livelihoods and future wellbeing. We are rising to the challenge of increasing financial security for all. Finseca represents the men and women of the financial security profession who dedicate themselves to delivering holistic financial security to their clients every day.

SOURCE Finseca