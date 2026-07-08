Finseca CEO Marc Cadin Touts Trump Accounts on SiriusXM Patriot's The Wilkow Majority

"The Trump accounts are the most significant savings vehicle created in a generation."

WASHINGTON, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In an interview with Andrew Wilkow on SiriusXM Patriot's The Wilkow Majority, Finseca CEO Marc Cadin praised President Trump's creation of Trump Accounts, calling them "the most significant savings vehicle created in a generation."

Cadin argued that Trump Accounts are a bold, pro-growth answer to one of the country's most urgent economic challenges: that too many Americans have no connection to the stock market, no financial plan, and no real exposure to the wealth-building power of American capitalism.

Cadin said Trump Accounts tackle economic disenfranchisement at its root by giving every eligible American child an early stake in the markets and a pathway to long-term financial security.

Cadin also detailed how President Trump's policy has already sparked major private-sector momentum, including hundreds of billions of dollars in outside commitments from business leaders, philanthropists, employers, and states looking to build on the framework created by the Trump Administration.

The full interview is available here and key excerpts are below.

CADIN ON WHY TRUMP ACCOUNTS ARE A GENERATIONAL BREAKTHROUGH:

"The Trump accounts are the most significant savings vehicle created in a generation. We have to start from the premise that most of the country is not invested in the stock market... So while there is a small upfront investment from the federal government of $1,000 for every child born of American citizens into these Trump accounts, that's not really where the action is. The action is in all these other forces that are coming together and creating massive amounts of savings that are going to give every American citizen access to the capital markets in ways that have never happened before."

CADIN ON CAPITALISM AS THE ANSWER TO RISING SOCIALISM:

"Capitalism has lifted more people out of poverty than any government program. But the reason why there is a disenfranchisement with many Gen Z, younger people, in the notion of capitalism is because they're not experiencing it. So this gets to the root cause — let's get people connected into the stock market."

CADIN ON THE PRIVATE SECTOR STEPPING UP:

"It's generated literally hundreds of billions of dollars of outside investment from super generous billionaires who have said, 'we're going to invest in this.' States are looking at how they create incentives for businesses to invest... For pennies on the dollar, we are creating a framework and a structure, and we're generating massive amounts of private savings to flow into these accounts to the benefit of all these kids."

CADIN ON KEEPING GOVERNMENT OUT OF THE WAY:

"I am concerned about government intervention from both the right and the left. And we've got to be mindful of that. We've got to let the free markets go. That's where I do think the Trump administration has done a masterful job of codifying around low-risk, high-yield investments... We just can't let a good thing turn bad, regardless of what the next political identity is in the White House or in Congress."

CADIN ON THE URGENT NEED FOR FINANCIAL PLANNING:

"Two-thirds of the country don't have a financial plan. They have no roadmap for their financial future. We need to change that. We need to create incentives for people to get access to a financial plan and a financial planner. But money without a financial plan is destined to fail... This is a start, but it's got to be coupled with a more robust discussion around financial planning."

CADIN ON THE PROGRAM'S FUTURE:

"This was an experiment to increase access to the markets for every American child born of a U.S. citizen... Right now, it's just getting started. And the report card is out: it's an A-plus-plus-plus. So I fully expect this will get continued by the next administration and the next Congress."

ABOUT FINSECA

At Finseca, we know that financial security improves people's lives and protects their livelihoods and future well-being. We are rising to the challenge of increasing financial security for all. Finseca represents the men and women of the financial security profession who dedicate themselves to delivering financial security to their clients every day.

SOURCE Finseca