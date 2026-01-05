Finseca CEO on Fox News: Historic Tax Refunds & Fed Rate Cuts Will Lead to Stronger 2026 Economy

WASHINGTON, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Fox News, Finseca CEO Marc Cadin said Americans could be heading into one of the strongest tax refund seasons in recent history – a development that could put real cash into household budgets and help drive economic momentum in 2026.

Cadin explained that recently enacted tax cuts were made retroactive, but IRS withholding tables were not updated, creating the conditions for larger-than-normal refunds. He added that this influx of cash, combined with easing interest rates, could give families added flexibility – from saving to buying homes – as the year unfolds.

"I'm really, really bullish on 2026," said Cadin. "What a lot of people don't know is that we're going to enter into what perhaps is the greatest tax refund season, maybe in American history, certainly in recent history."

A transcript of the interview can be found below, and you can also watch the interview here.

CADIN OPTIMISTIC ABOUT 2026 ECONOMY

"I think 2026 is going to be an unbelievable year. It's our 250th anniversary. A lot of great things ahead. And I think at the mortgage, certainly, there was some relief at the back end of last year."

"WAIT & SEE" FOR EFFECTS OF THE FED RATE CUTS ON MORTGAGE RATES

"When we look at mortgage rates, they're still historically high. You know, if we just go back to the first Trump administration, they averaged about 4 percent. It really is only the last three years of the Biden administration; they crept up to 7 percent, north of 6."

"So I think there's going to be some relief here, and the Fed is going to reduce interest rates. So that should provide some interest rate relief for all Americans. But I'm not sure it's quite ready. We're quite ready to pop the champagne on mortgage rates, because they're still historically high compared to the last 10 years."

"We're going to have a new Fed chair here shortly. And there is no question that the interest rates from the Fed will continue to come down. But what a lot of people don't know is that sometimes the Fed rate, which is really a short-term rate that provides relief on a whole bunch of different loans, doesn't always translate into new mortgage rates. And lower mortgage rates. So I think we're going to have to have a little bit of a wait-and-see approach on that. And I think that's where the American people are going to go."

2026 COULD BE THE GREATEST TAX REFUND SEASON IN HISTORY

"I'm really, really bullish on 2026. What a lot of people don't know is that we're going to enter into what perhaps is the greatest tax refund season, maybe in American history, certainly in recent history."

"Last year, they passed the tax cuts. A lot of those tax cuts, like no tax on tips, no tax over time, no taxes on Social Security, a lot of those tax cuts were actually retroactive to January 1, 2025. But what didn't happen, which is going to be to the benefit of the American taxpayer, the IRS didn't change the withholding tables."

"So the Tax Foundation says that tax refunds could be up by $1,000 on average. So that's going to be huge. In addition to the $17.76 for military families, imagine, like, everybody that files a tax return gets a refund. It certainly won't be everybody."

"But I do think that the tax refund season is going to put real cash into a lot of American families' pocketbooks. That, combined with overall lower interest rates, I think we're ready for a really booming 2026."

SOURCE Finseca