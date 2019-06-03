FinServ and ITES Veteran Tarun Jauhari Joins the Board of TechBlocks Group

VAUGHAN, Ontario, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FinServ and ITES leader Tarun Jauhari has joined the board of the TechBlocks Group. Tarun's move brings a rich track record of leadership at Fortune organizations including First American Financial Corporation and First Advantage Corporation to his new role. In his most recent position as chief operating officer at SLK Global, Tarun led the successful delivery of complex financial and mortgage back office services to banking, finance and real estate markets.

"Tarun's expertise is a rare find across financial services. His proven leadership strategies for process optimization and improvement, software automation, RPA and AI for FinServ and business process workflows, right-sourcing and corporate and operational governance have been a winning combination for growth and customer success. There are few leaders who possess his keen awareness of the variables driving success in financial services transformation," said Prashant Kumar, founder and CEO of TechBlocks Group. "Whether it's navigating digital disruption in financial services and IT-enabled services, customer engagement or revenue acceleration, Tarun has been the driving force delivering high growth at U.S.-based market leaders. We're very pleased to have Tarun join our board and share insights and best practices with TechBlocks' leadership and customer C-Suite executives in North America."

Tarun Jauhari said, "TechBlocks has been at the forefront of disruptive innovation through enterprise digital transformation in North America. I have a deep appreciation for the alignment of FinServ industry market trends with the increasing need for technical competencies to power modern businesses with digital intelligence and software driven processes. TechBlocks' proven ability in delivering great products, services and technology solutions to Fortune companies and high-growth enterprises is what is particularly attractive. I'm looking forward to working with their senior leadership team, with a focus on strategic growth for TechBlocks and its customers."

Tarun will be based at the company's headquarters location in Vaughan, Ontario, starting July 3, 2019.

About TechBlocks Group Holdings

TechBlocks Group is the parent company of TechBlocks Inc., a software consulting and product engineering company headquartered in Toronto that delivers enterprise digital transformation across the modern web, cloud, mobile, BI & analytics, emerging technologies and application support services. TechBlocks is a preferred technology partner to a roster of Fortune enterprises and high-growth companies in the financial services, telecom, utilities, automotive, logistics, life sciences and retail industries. TechBlocks transforms organizations for quantum growth and high performance through digital innovation, using proven product engineering principles and acceleration frameworks that yield go-to-market much faster than the industry norm. For more information, please visit https://tblocks.com, or follow us on:

