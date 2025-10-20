Company opens New York office, expands London headquarters, and adds senior leaders from Morgan Stanley and Revolut

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finster AI, the AI-native platform for investment banks and asset managers, today announced $15 million in combined Series A and Seed funding. The Series A was led by FinTech Collective and the Seed was led by Peak XV , with ongoing participation from Hoxton Ventures .

The capital will support Finster's New York expansion, accelerate the build-out of an industry-leading team, and fuel data and technology partnerships across the financial ecosystem.

Finster AI Raises $15 Million to Redefine the Future of Financial Intelligence

Finster AI Mirrors How Finance Actually Works

Financial institutions operate under constraints that generic AI does not always address. Teams routinely handle confidential information and Material Nonpublic Information (MNPI), requiring strict controls and robust governance. Additionally, front-office workers have zero tolerance for hallucinations that can introduce risks of error in client communication, investment documents, and market research. Of equal importance is the need for accurate, real-time data, which heightens the requirement for high-quality, permissioned data.

In his seven years doing AI research at Google DeepMind, Sid Jayakumar watched the field mature and decided to found Finster AI in 2023. Informed by a deep understanding of information flow and user behavior in finance, Finster is personalized to every role, user and workflow. Whether drafting investment memos, conducting research, or assembling data and client materials, Finster provides an experience that Finance Professionals know and trust, all powered by state-of-the-art AI.

"Finance has unique demands and AI is a critical tool for staying ahead of the market," said Sid Jayakumar, Founder and CEO of Finster AI. "We designed Finster as a secure, scalable, and verifiable platform that doesn't just support workflows; it anticipates them. Our mission is to help financial professionals move from reactive tasks to proactive, insight-driven decision-making at industry scale."

Early Partnerships with Leading Global Institutions

Finster AI has already partnered with several leading financial institutions, including tier 1 global investment banks and asset managers. "Investment banks and asset managers are under increasing pressure to deliver deeper insights at greater speed," said Sid Jayakumar. "There is no easy button for transformation. It takes true partnership, a deep understanding of workflows, and shared ambition. That's why we're privileged to already collaborate with some of the leading firms out there. Our mission is to be trusted partners, meeting teams where they work, with defensible outputs and a clear ROI."

Leadership Additions: Experience at the Intersection of Finance & Technology

Finster has added seasoned leaders with track records at global financial and technology firms, including alumni of Revolut, Morgan Stanley, Rothschild & Co and Visible Alpha.

Chris Andrews has joined as Chief Operating Officer and will be based in New York. Andrews brings nearly two decades of experience at Morgan Stanley, most recently as Global COO of Research. He was deeply involved in transformative initiatives across Trading, Technology, and Research, seeing firsthand how innovation can reshape entire industries. Andrews stated, "Finster's thoughtful design is defined by two strengths: a platform purpose-built for scale and trust, and a team with proven excellence across AI and finance creates a powerful foundation to help our clients adopt AI with confidence."

Veeral Manek, joining from Revolut, will also take a product role. At Revolut, Veeral was General Manager of the rapidly growing Wealth & Trading business, delivering best-in-class trading and investing products to millions of customers worldwide. "For some time, I have been considering how AI will impact the future of work. I believe Sid and the team are building the most thoughtful solution to solve the unique complexities of the financial industry."

Hussein Kanji , Founder and Partner at Hoxton Ventures , commented: "More than four decades ago, the Bloomberg Terminal brought speed of information and transparency to the financial markets. We believe Finster AI is at the forefront of a new transformation through its investment banking workflows. From the start, we saw Sid's sharp insight and bold vision, and it's exciting to see him now delivering — building an exceptional team and strong early traction. Finster's AI-native approach is solving critical inefficiencies where others have struggled, and we're thrilled to support the team as they drive the next wave of innovation in financial services."

"In getting to know Finster, we have been continuously impressed with Sid and the caliber of talent that he has attracted across the entire team," said Toby Triebel, Partner, FinTech Collective. "Deep AI and financial services expertise are both essential ingredients to create truly impactful, deeply integrated enterprise-grade AI for such a complex industry. Already, the proof is in the product, which resonates with clients on a global scale thanks to their rigorous pace of execution that has catapulted them past even well-established players."

About Finster AI

Finster AI is redefining the future of finance with its AI-native research and task automation platform. Founded by a team of experts from Google DeepMind, Meta AI and J.P. Morgan, Finster AI provides cutting-edge solutions to help financial professionals unlock insights faster and more efficiently. For information, visit Finster.AI .

