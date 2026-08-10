Finster AI secures investment from UBS to advance AI innovation in investment banking

Investment reflects a focus on AI-native infrastructure supporting research, advisory, and capital markets workflows

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finster AI, the AI intelligence layer for financial professionals, today announced a strategic investment by UBS Investment Bank as part of Finster's Series B financing round, alongside FactSet.

The investment relates to the development of AI-native workflows, secure enterprise systems, and trusted data infrastructure to support financial institutions in areas such as research, analysis, and client service.

Finster AI is an AI-native platform designed to support research, analysis, and content workflows across investment banking and asset management. Finster's intuitive platform uses AI to integrate structured financial data, unstructured content, and institutional knowledge into unified workflows to generate faster, traceable insights, and enhance client engagement.

The proactive AI can create client-ready briefing decks, model companies and markets ahead of strategic transactions, and continuously monitor sectors for emerging trends, competitive activity, opportunities, and market-moving events. By accelerating research, surfacing relevant insights, and simplifying analysis, the platform allows users to increase productivity and unlock more revenue generating opportunities.

Finster's technology is being developed in collaboration with ecosystem partners including FactSet, whose AI for Banking platform provides a secure, unified environment for workflow automation and data-driven insight generation across investment banking and research teams.

Finster is designed to integrate with the internal and external data sources financial institutions rely on. Through FactSet's AI for Banking platform, Finster brings financial data and analytics into AI-native workflows and connects seamlessly with widely used applications including Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint.

"UBS Investment Bank's investment in Finster AI reflects our interest in technologies that support the continued evolution of investment banking workflows," said Greg Peirce, Co-Head of Global Banking APAC and AI Business Sponsor. "AI and data infrastructure continue to advance across financial services, with potential applications in enhancing efficiency, transparency, and insight generation across advisory and capital markets activities."

The investment will support Finster's continued development of enterprise-grade AI infrastructure tailored to investment banking use cases, including expanded workflow capabilities, deeper data integrations, and functionality designed for regulated environments.

"This investment from UBS Investment Bank, alongside FactSet reflects the growing importance of AI-native infrastructure in investment banking," said Sid Jayakumar, CEO, Finster AI.

"We believe the next generation of banking workflows will be built on trusted data, secure AI infrastructure, and workflow-aware automation that enables faster, more transparent, and better-informed decision-making. Through FactSet's AI for Banking platform, we are bringing those capabilities directly into the banking workflows where they can create the greatest impact."

About Finster AI

Finster AI is an AI-native intelligence and agent orchestration platform purpose-built for investment banks, asset managers, and institutional investors. The platform helps financial institutions source, synthesize, and act on structured data, unstructured content, internal knowledge, and external market signals within existing workflows and tools. Led by experts from DeepMind, Meta, J.P. Morgan, and Morgan Stanley, Finster is building enterprise-grade AI infrastructure for the financial services industry.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS| NASDAQ:FDS) supercharges financial intelligence, offering enterprise data and information solutions that help our clients maximize their potential. Our cutting-edge digital platform seamlessly integrates proprietary financial data, client datasets, third-party sources, and flexible technology to deliver tailored solutions across the buy side, sell side, wealth management, private equity, and corporate sectors. With over 47 years of expertise, a presence in 20 countries, and extensive multi-asset class coverage, we leverage advanced data connectivity alongside AI and next generation tools to streamline workflows, drive productivity, and enable smarter, faster decision-making. Serving more than 9,100 global clients and over 247,000 individual users, FactSet is a member of the S&P 500 dedicated to innovation and long-term client success. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Finster AI